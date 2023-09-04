Indiana OC Walt Bell has a few regrets about OSU loss: ‘I played pitter-patter too long’

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football offensive coordinator Walt Bell didn’t need to review the film to know he was a bit too conservative on Saturday in a 23-3 loss to Ohio State.

Some of that was built into the game plan.

The Hoosiers wanted to take a slow methodical approach to shorten the game and keep the ball out of Ohio State’s hands while making the game easier for their young quarterbacks Brendan Sorsby and Tayven Jackson, who were getting extended playing time for the first time at the collegiate level.

Bell told reporters on Monday that he regretted staying too faithful to that approach coming out of halftime.

"I told Tom when we walked off the field,” Bell said. “The No. 1 goal was to stay in the fight. We wanted to make it a 60 minute game especially with the history of the rivalry and how it’s transpired. We accomplished that, but we played pitter-patter too long. I played pitter-patter too long. At some point, you got to go be aggressive.”

Bell specifically pointed out the pair of three-and-outs Indiana had to open the third quarter. The Hoosiers mostly stuck with the inside runs they had tried with little success in the first half and faced third-and-long on each drive.

“We had some momentum, we got a big stop,” Bell said. “I think the first third down, we have a quarterback draw and we don't really hit it right and the next third down we throw the ball and we have a miscommunication between the quarterback and wideout. That's coaching, that's not on them. We got to make sure they understand the plan to do it right. Then really after that they score again and the game starts to get away.”

Indiana had only one play go for 20-plus yards on Saturday — and that came thanks to Cam Camper getting some yards after the catch — and only attempted two deep passes (20-yards or more from the line of scrimmage) the entire game.

It’s not a new issue for a Hoosiers team that was tied for No. 111 out of 132 FBS teams last season with 30 passing plays of 20-yards or more.

Allen attributed some of that to Indiana’s four special teams penalties that backed the offense up inside the 10-yard line on three drives.

“It affects your psyche,” Allen said. “All you have to do is look at the stats. When you start that far down inside your own territory, it's difficult against anybody to move the ball and score points, let alone against this team. So I think that put us in negative spot. It does affect you.”

He also thought the offense’s struggles on first down held them back and the numbers backed him up. Indiana ran 19 plays on first down and had 34 yards — 12 rushing attempts for 27 yards and 2 of 7 passing for 7 yards.

That’s not to say they focused on the negative on Monday.

Both coaches praised the performance of the offensive line and were pleased with the poise their young quarterbacks showed. The goal now is to show some growth in Week 2 against Indiana State.

“I think there's no doubt, we didn't play good enough on offense to win,” Allen said. “You have to score touchdowns. We all know that.

“I know, when you think about up front, which is where it starts, and we have the skill around them, we've just got to keep growing it and get these young quarterbacks developed. And the best way to do it is to play and that's what they got a chance to do.”

