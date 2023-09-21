Indiana Mr. Football at midway point? A look at contenders through 5 weeks of 2023 season

We are at the midway point of the high school football season. How is the IndyStar Mr. Football race shaking out halfway through the season? Keep in mind, only seniors are eligible and the overall Mr. Football winner is voted on by Indiana Football Coaches Association coaches.

Here is a look at 13 contenders, in my opinion, who are making a splash five games into the season. History would tell us the winner will likely be a quarterback, running back or receiver:

Jalen Alexander, Hamilton Southeastern

Hamilton Southeastern Jalen Alexander (24) on the run during Westfield vs Hamilton Southeaster IHSAA football, Sep 15, 2023; Fishers, IN, USA; at Hamilton Southeastern High School.

The 6-0, 190-pound Ball State commit sparks the HSE ground game, averaging 8.7 yards per carry. Alexander has 644 rushing yards and eight rushing TDs through five games for the 4-1 and Class 6A fourth-ranked Royals. He made a splash last year by running for 1,533 yards and 15 TDs. Alexander has run for 100 yards in four of HSE’s five games and went over 200 in a 35-34 overtime win over rival Fishers.

Tyler Cherry, Center Grove

Center Grove's Tyler Cherry (15) with a pass during Center Grove vs Oakland (Tenn) high school varsity football, Aug 25, 2023; Greenwood, IN, USA; at Center Grove High School.

The 6-5, 210-pound Duke commit has been remarkably efficient, completing 74.8% of his passes (80-for-107) for 1,107 yards and nine TDs. His only interception came in the first game of the season, a 27-10 loss to highly-ranked St. Edward in Canton, Ohio. Cherry also has two rushing TDs for the Class 6A second-ranked Trojans, who are attempting to win their fourth consecutive Class 6A title. Cherry had 2,269 passing yards and 22 passing TDs as a junior on a state championship team.

Noah Coy, Center Grove

Center Grove's Noah Coy (3) with a pass reception and sprint over the goal line for 6 points during Center Grove vs Oakland (Tenn) high school varsity football, Aug 25, 2023; Greenwood, IN, USA; at Center Grove High School.

Not only is Coy one of the state’s top baseball players and a new Notre Dame commit, he is also one of the best receivers in Indiana. The 5-11, 170-pound Coy has 39 receptions for 590 yards and six receiving TDs on the season and is on the heels of a junior season that saw him catch 61 passes for 1,147 yards and 13 TDs for the Class 6A state champions. Coy has posted 100 receiving yards in all but one of Center Grove’s games.

Thomas Gotkowski, Ben Davis

Ben Davis Giants quarterback Thomas Gotkowski (3) throws the ball Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, during the game at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. The Ben Davis Giants defeated Warren Central, 31-28.

The Miami of Ohio commit has completed 60.4% of his passes for 1,196 yards and 14 TDs for the 4-1 Giants, who are ranked No. 3 in Class 6A. He’s also run for 93 yards and a score. If Ben Davis can make a run, Gotkowski certainly could put himself into contention for the award. As a junior, he completed 63% of his passes for 2,341 yards and 24 TDs.

Mylan Graham, New Haven

The state’s No. 1 prospect and Ohio State recruit has helped New Haven to a 5-0 record and No. 9 ranking in Class 4A. Graham has 33 receptions for 487 yards and six TDs and also serves as the team’s punter, averaging 41.9 yards per punt. Graham is on his way to eclipsing last year’s receiving numbers (48 catches, 1,149 yards, 13 TDs), but the team is having much more success after last year’s 5-5 season. New Haven is looking for its first sectional title since 2016 and might have a legitimate chance to represent the north in the 4A state finals.

Donovan Hamilton, Hamilton Southeastern

Hamilton Southeastern Donovan Hamilton (1) over the goal line for a score Westfield vs Hamilton Southeastern IHSAA football, Sep 15, 2023; Fishers, IN, USA; at Hamilton Southeastern High School.

The 6-4, 190-pound Hamilton is a big-play weapon for the 4-1 Royals, ranked No. 6 in 6A. He has 25 receptions for 476 yards and five TD receptions (one in each game). Hamilton, averaging 23.8 yards in four punt returns, caught 50 passes for 814 yards and 10 TDs last season and is also a standout on the basketball court for HSE. He has offers from several Mid-American Conference programs.

Brauntae Johnson, Fort Wayne North Side

The Notre Dame recruit might be running uphill a bit after missing the first two games due to injury, but he is making up for lost time. Johnson, playing quarterback, is 27-for-44 for 461 yards and five touchdowns and has rushed for 150 yards and four TDs. In his first game back, he caught seven passes for 56 yards and a TD and made six tackles. North Side is 2-3, but Johnson helped turn the program around from 2-7 in 2021 to 8-3 last season. He had 69 catches for 1,081 yards and 16 TDs as a junior.

Khobie Martin, Fishers

Fishers RB Khobie Martin

The 6-foot, 195-pound running back, who recently offered by Indiana and opened up his commitment from Miami of Ohio, missed the second half of Friday’s 42-28 loss to Brownsburg after he was banged up his shoulder on a short touchdown run. Fishers coach Curt Funk said Martin should be back either this week or next. Martin showed with he can do with a 37-carry, 285-yard, three-TD night in a 35-34 overtime loss to Hamilton Southeastern. Martin has 768 rushing yards and 12 rushing TDs, which comes after his 1,194-yard, 16-touchdown season as a junior. Fishers is 3-2 and ranked seventh in Class 6A.

Danny O’Neil, Cathedral

Cathedral QB Danny O'Neil

The Colorado commit is completing 61.5% of his passes this season for 1,019 yards and 18 TDs this season for the Irish, who are 3-2. He also has 236 rushing yards and one TD. O’Neil’s overall numbers will stack up with any quarterback by the end of the season. He has 6,737 passing yards and 85 passing TDs to date, along with 840 rushing yards and 20 TDs. O’Neil also has a state championship in Class 5A as a sophomore.

Josh Ringer, East Central

East Central teammates Josh Ringer (15) and Dylan Maxwell (36) celebrate after a touchdown by Ringer Friday night. Ringer and Maxwell led the way as the Trojans rushed for 479 yards to beat Moeller, 38-28.

The 6-1, 195-pound Miami of Ohio commit should get quite a bit of support if he — and his team — continue on the current trajectory. Ringer has 870 rushing yards and 18 rushing TDs this season (9.5 yards per carry). In East Central’s toughest game, Ringer rushed for 246 yards and three TDs in a 38-28 win over Cincinnati Moeller. He also has five catches for 127 yards and two TD receptions. A boost for Ringer, even going into the season, is that he ran for 2,368 yards and 39 TDs last season on a 4A state title team.

Garrett Sherrell, Brownsburg

Brownsburg Bulldogs running back Garrett Sherrell (7) rushes up the field Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, during the game against the Cathedral Fighting Irish at Brownsburg High School in Brownsburg. The Brownsburg Bulldogs defeated the Cathedral Fighting Irish, 45-31.

The 5-8, 190-pound running back has been a model of consistency and durability for the Class 6A top-ranked Bulldogs (5-0). Sherrell has 1,049 rushing yards and 13 rushing TDs, going for at least 180 yards on the ground in all five games with plenty of help from Western Michigan recruit Joshua Thoman and the rest of the offensive line. He also has two touchdown receptions. Brownsburg has tough games ahead vs. Westfield and Hamilton Southeastern, among others, and could see Ben Davis down the line in the sectional.

Grayson Thomas, New Palestine

New Palestine High School senior Grayson Thomas (4) runs the ball out of the back field during the second half of an IHSAA varsity football game against Westfield High School, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Westfield High School. Westfield won 34-14.

The 6-foot, 187-pound running back is closing in on his fourth 1,000-yard rushing season, piling up 972 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs for the 3-2 Dragons. Thomas, who missed the end of his junior season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, is about to go over 5,000 career rushing yards. New Palestine, currently ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, will probably need a deep tournament run for Thomas to get a shot.

NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle, NorthWood

The four-star prospect and Georgia commit was planning to transfer to IMG Academy, but ended up back at NorthWood when he was informed IMG was no longer accepting one-semester transfers. So, Tuggle is lighting it up for NorthWood. He has 36 catches for 521 yards and six TDs through five games for the 3-2 Panthers, who will be a contender in 4A. Tuggle has 114 catches for 1,938 yards and 28 TDs for his career.

Five others to consider

Cannon Brunes, RB/LB, Western Boone: Brunes will have career numbers that can match about anyone by the end of the season. He has 469 rushing yards and six TDs this season with 69 tackles, including 16 ½ for a loss. Brunes has 434 career tackles – a staggering 95 for a loss.

Jayon Harvey, WR/LB, Franklin Central: Harvey does a little bit of everything, leading the Flashes in tackles (32) and receiving (22 catches for 456 yards and three TDs) and putting up a 100-yard rushing game last week vs. Avon.

New Palestine's Ian Moore poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

Ian Moore, OL, New Palestine: The Ohio State commit is the top-ranked offensive lineman in the state and a big part of the Dragons’ offensive success. Moore also has 18 tackles, including five for a loss.

Owen Roeder, QB, NorthWood: Roeder is one of the top passers in the state, completing 71% of his passes for 1,480 yards and 14 TDs.

Jace Stuckey, QB, Triton Central: The Eastern Michigan recruit is 85-for-117 (72.7%) for 1,451 yards passing and 16 TDs with just one interception. Stuckey has also run for 369 yards and five TDs for the 4-1 and Class 2A fourth-ranked Tigers.

Other names to mention

Corey Smith, WR, Brownsburg; D.J. Gordon, QB, Park Tudor; Hogan Denny, QB, Mooresville; Jaden Hart, RB, Michigan City; Owen Bright, LB, Center Grove; Aiden Steinfeldt, TE, Bloomington North; Jarrin Alley, QB, Bloomington South; Braydon Hall, RB, Lutheran; Ashton Pesetski, DL, Carroll (Fort Wayne); Nylan Brown, LB, Ben Davis; Roland Vera Jr., WR, Evansville Reitz; Uriah Buchanan, RB, FW Snider.

