Indiana Mr. Football 2023 position award winners: Coaches pick state's best at each spot

The Indiana Football Coaches Association voted on its Mr. Football position award winner at its all-state meeting. These are the nine nominees for IndyStar Mr. Football, presented by the Indianapolis Colts.

Voting will be open to the state’s football coaches and only seniors are eligible.

IHSAA football state finals: What we learned from championships weekend

The Mr. Football position award winners:

WIDE RECEIVER

Donovan Hamilton, Hamilton Southeastern

Hamilton Southeastern High School senior Donovan Hamilton (1) makes a one-handed catch in the end zone to score during the second half of an IHSAA varsity football game against Zionsville High School, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Zionsville High School.

The 6-4, 205-pound Hamilton caught 47 passes for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior for Hamilton Southeastern, helping the Royals to a 9-3 record. He also rushed for 65 yards and averaged 17.3 yards on seven punt returns, bringing one back for a touchdown. Hamilton, also a standout basketball player for the Royals, finished his high school career with 102 receptions for 1,841 yards and 21 TDs. He is uncommitted for college but plans to sign later in December.

TIGHT END

Aidan Steinfeldt, Bloomington North

Bloomington North’s Aidan Steinfeldt (4) celebrates after defeating Bloomington South, 25-24, in overtime at South on Friday, September 8, 2023.

The 6-5, 247-pound Steinfeldt caught 44 passes for 586 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns as a senior to help Bloomington North to a perfect 9-0 regular season before falling to Bloomington South in the sectional. Steinfeldt set career school records at Bloomington North with 145 receptions, 1,726 receiving yards and 24 receiving touchdowns. He is committed to Marshall.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Ian Moore, New Palestine

New Palestine's Ian Moore poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

The 6-6, 311-pound Moore, rated as a four-star prospect and committed to Ohio State, helped pave the way for the Dragons to average 255 rushing yards and 36 points per game for a team that finished 11-3 and won a Class 4A regional championship this season. Moore also played some defense as a senior, making 37 tackles, including 9 ½ tackles for loss, and 3 ½ sacks. He finished with 76 tackles and 13 ½ tackles for loss for his career on defense.

QUARTERBACK

Tyler Cherry, Center Grove

Center Grove Trojans quarterback Tyler Cherry (15) catches the ball on the snap Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, during the game at Butler University in Indianapolis. The Center Grove Trojans defeated the Cathedral Fighting Irish, 45-38.

The 6-5, 215-pound Cherry, a Duke recruit, reset the record books at Center Grove, establishing career records for passing yards with 5,461, passing touchdowns with 56, overall completions with 364 and completion percentage at 68.5. As a senior, Cherry completed 71.5% of his passes for 3,156 yards and 34 TDs with six interceptions. He helped the Trojans to a Class 6A state championship as a junior, passing for 2,269 yards and 22 TDs. Center Grove went 23-4 in Cherry’s two years as a starter.

RUNNING BACK

Josh Ringer, East Central

East Central High School senior Josh Ringer (15) leaps through the NorthWood High School defense during the second half of an IHSAA Class 4A State Championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis. East Central High School won, 42-14.

The 6-2, 200-pound Ringer closed his senior season with a flourish, rushing for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries in East Central’s 42-14 Class 4A state championship victory over NorthWood. The Miami of Ohio recruit led East Central to back-to-back 4A state championships, including a 15-0 record this season. Ringer rushed for 2,880 yards and 55 TDs as a senior and caught 13 passes for 278 yards and five TDs. He finished his career with 6,640 rushing yards and 110 rushing TDs and 42 receptions for 774 yards and eight TDs.

KICKER

Spencer Porath, Brownsburg

Brownsburg's Spencer Porath poses for a photo Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.

The 6-1, 190-pound Porath, a Purdue recruit, was 7-for-7 on field goals as a senior with a long of 48 yards and 44-for-46 on extra points. He had 45 touchbacks on his 67 kickoffs and averaged 39.9 yards per punt. For his four-year career, Porath was 26-for-35 on field goals and 55-for-57 on extra points. He made 10 field goals from beyond 40 yards.

DEFENSIVE LINE

William Goodvine, Westfield

Westfield High School senior William Goodvine III (92) celebrates after a sack of New Palestine High School quarterback sophomore Gavin Neal (8) during the first half of an IHSAA varsity football game, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Westfield High School.

The 6-2, 250-pound Goodvine, a Miami (Ohio) recruit, totaled 51 tackles, including six for a loss, and two sacks as Westfield went 11-2 and won a Class 6A regional title. Goodvine, a two-year full-time starter and three-year letterman, had 137 tackles for his career, including 12 for a loss, 3 ½ sacks and one fumble recovery.

LINEBACKER

Will Clark, Crown Point

The 6-4, 250-pound Clark, a Buffalo recruit, had 17 tackles, including five for a loss, in Crown Point’s double-overtime breakthrough win over Westfield in the 6A semistate. Clark led Crown Point with 130 tackles as a senior, including 13 for a loss, and six interceptions. He was also the 220-pound wrestling state champion as a senior, finishing with a 42-3 record.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Jo’Ziah Edmond, NorthWood

NorthWood High School senior Jojo Edmond (8) reacts after breaking up a pass in the end zone intended for a East Central High School player during the first half of an IHSAA Class 4A State Championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis.

The 6-1, 179-pound Edmond, a Michigan recruit, helped NorthWood to a 12-3 record and Class 4A state finals appearance as he made 59 tackles and five interceptions from his defensive back position. Edmond was also a playmaker on offense for the Panthers as he made 65 receptions for 777 yards and seven TDs and rushed for 204 yards and four TDs.

PUNTER

Quinn Warren, Brebeuf Jesuit

Brebeuf Jesuit Braves’ kicker Quinn Warren prepares for the game against Bishop Chatard Trojans on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis.

The 6-5, 205-pound Warren averaged 39.0 yards per punt on 24 attempts, including eight inside the opponents’ 20-yard-line. He had a long of 63 yards. Warren was also a standout kicker for the Braves with 40 touchbacks on 66 attempts and was 8-for-11 on field goals with a long of 53 yards. Warren was 32-for-36 on extra-point attempts. He is a three-sport athlete who also competes for Brebeuf in soccer and basketball.

