Indiana a mere tuneup for Ohio State football in opener? Don't tell that to Ryan Day

A year ago, Ohio State played host to Notre Dame in the season opener.

The Buckeyes will make the return trip to South Bend this year, but it’s in Week 4, not the opener.

To which Buckeye fans probably would say, “Whew!”

Ohio State is breaking in a new starting quarterback in Kyle McCord and a mostly new offensive line. To do that against a team like Notre Dame would fill coaches with plenty of angst, regardless of their stated confidence in their players.

Kyle McCord (6) will start at quarterback for Ohio State on Saturday, but coach Ryan Day says Devin Brown will also play.

Instead, the Buckeyes open the 2023 season Saturday at Indiana, a team that hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 1988 and is picked to be at or near the bottom of the Big Ten East.

The Buckeyes are 30-point favorites. Ohio State will also be a prohibitive favorite the next two weeks against Youngstown State and Western Kentucky before the showdown against Notre Dame on Sept. 23.

But the Buckeyes say they are not looking at these three games, especially Saturday’s, as mere tuneups.

“I think that this game is a completely different story than last year for us,” coach Ryan Day said. “We're not at home. We don't have veteran guys in some areas, so we're looking at this like it's going to be a dogfight. It usually is. It'll be close at halftime and then we're going to have to win the game in the second half.

“If it goes another way, it goes another way. But we're going to do everything we can to win this game, and then we'll come up for air after the game. If you do anything else, it's dangerous.”

The Buckeyes have beaten Indiana by a combined score of 110-21 the past two years, but the Hoosiers have given OSU a competitive game several times in recent years.

The game in Bloomington will mark the Big Ten starting debut for McCord. The junior prevailed, at least for now, over redshirt freshman Devin Brown, though Day said Brown will get meaningful snaps on Saturday.

The offensive line features new starters Josh Simmons and Josh Fryar at tackle and redshirt freshman Carson Hinzman at center. Around them is a cast of stars, including receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka and running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Josh Fryar (left) and Josh Simmons are two of Ohio State's three new starting offensive linemen.

Ohio State’s defense has talent and depth, as well as a chip on its shoulder after surrendering numerous big plays in losses to Michigan and Georgia to end last season.

Meanwhile, Indiana is a mystery. The Hoosiers overhauled their roster with transfers. One of those, quarterback Tayven Jackson, came from Tennessee. He has been competing with redshirt freshman Brendan Sorsby for the job. IU coach Tom Allen said he has settled on a starter but hasn’t announced it.

That’s just one of many question marks for the Hoosiers, which has made preparation challenging for Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

“The first game is always like, ‘What are you going to get?’ ” Knowles said. “You could get triple option. Seriously, you could get anything. You better be good at your fundamentals because you just don't know what you're going to get.”

Indiana tried to fortify its defensive line through the transfer portal. Andre Carter, who had seven sacks at Western Michigan last year, has earned raves.

If IU is to have any chance to pull the upset, it must pressure OSU’s quarterbacks because the Hoosiers’ secondary looks suspect. Day said that he was still finalizing the plan for when to insert Brown into the game.

It will be McCord’s second career start. He subbed for C.J. Stroud against Akron two years ago when Stroud had a sore shoulder.

“I'm excited for him,” Henderson said. “He's been putting in a lot of work. He stayed patient, learned and has grown. I'm just excited to get to play beside him.”

Eight months have passed since the loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Buckeyes believe they have the team to get back there and win the CFP.

It all starts Saturday, and the Buckeyes promise not to look past Indiana.

"The minute you don't think it's an important game, try losing it," Day said. "Our first goal this season is to win our first game against Indiana. That was one of the goals we wrote down because we know how important this game is going to be for us to set the tone for winning on the road this season and getting some of our guys that first start under their belt."

