Advertisement

Indiana men's basketball vs. Rutgers start time on Peacock

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·3 min read

Indiana basketball heads back on the road to face an opponent similar to the one it just beat at home.

The Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1) produced a home win over Ohio State that addressed some important issues: They committed just 4 turnovers, made 5-of-12 3-pointers and held OSU to 36.2% shooting. One note of concern: IU was -22 on rebounds.

IU's leaders: Malik Reneau (16.5 points, 47.8% on 3s, 5.8 rebounds), Kel'el Ware (14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds), Trey Galloway (10.5 points, 3.7 assists) and Xavier Johnson (10.1 points).

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3) lost at Ohio State and Iowa last week. Rutgers doesn't make a lot of its first shots, but it hits the offensive boards hard (31 total in last week's games) to get second opportunities. The Scarlet Knights make 39.7% from the field and 29.1% of their 3-pointers.

Rutgers' leaders: Aundre Hyatt (11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds); Clifford Omoruyi (10.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.4 blocked shots); Mawot Mag (10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds); Derek Simpson (9.7 points, 2.8 assists).

The teams split their games last season, with each team winning at home.

Insider: Mike Woodson challenges his IU team. Here's how it responds.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Rutgers?

7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Rutgers on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 389 and 979 (Rutgers feed on Channel 85), Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day

location, opponent

time, TV

Oct. 29, Sunday

vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)

W, 74-52

Nov. 3, Friday

vs. Marian (exhibition)

W, 94-61

Nov. 7, Tuesday

vs. Florida Gulf Coast

W, 69-63

Nov. 12, Sunday

vs. Army

W, 72-64

Nov. 16, Thursday

vs. Wright State

W, 89-80

Nov. 19, Sunday

vs. Connecticut in New York

L, 77-57

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Louisville or Texas in New York

W, 74-66

Nov. 26, Sunday

vs. Harvard in Indianapolis

W, 89-76

Dec. 1, Friday

vs. Maryland

W, 65-53

Dec. 5, Tuesday

at Michigan

W, 78-75

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Auburn in Atlanta

L, 104-76

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Kansas

L, 75-71

Dec. 19, Tuesday

vs. Morehead State

W, 69-68

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. North Alabama

W, 83-66

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Kennesaw State

W, 100-87

Jan. 3, Wednesday

at Nebraska

L, 86-70

Jan. 6, Saturday

vs. Ohio State

W, 71-65

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Rutgers

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 12, Friday

vs. Minnesota

6:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 16, Tuesday

vs. Purdue

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 19, Friday

at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 27, Saturday

at Illinois

3 p.m., Fox

Jan. 30, Tuesday

vs. Iowa

7 p.m., BTN

Feb. 3, Saturday

vs. Penn State

Noon, FS1

Feb. 6, Tuesday

at Ohio State

7 p.m., Peacock

Feb. 10, Saturday

at Purdue

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 18, Sunday

vs. Northwestern

3 p.m., FS1

Feb. 21, Wednesday

vs. Nebraska

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 24, Saturday

at Penn State

Noon, BTN

Feb. 27, Tuesday

vs. Wisconsin

7 p.m., Peacock

March 3, Sunday

at Maryland

2 p.m., CBS

March 6, Wednesday

at Minnesota

9 p.m., BTN

March 10, Sunday

vs. Michigan State

4:30 p.m., CBS

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana men's basketball vs. Rutgers TV, radio, Peacock