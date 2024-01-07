Indiana men's basketball vs. Rutgers start time on Peacock
Indiana basketball heads back on the road to face an opponent similar to the one it just beat at home.
The Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1) produced a home win over Ohio State that addressed some important issues: They committed just 4 turnovers, made 5-of-12 3-pointers and held OSU to 36.2% shooting. One note of concern: IU was -22 on rebounds.
IU's leaders: Malik Reneau (16.5 points, 47.8% on 3s, 5.8 rebounds), Kel'el Ware (14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds), Trey Galloway (10.5 points, 3.7 assists) and Xavier Johnson (10.1 points).
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3) lost at Ohio State and Iowa last week. Rutgers doesn't make a lot of its first shots, but it hits the offensive boards hard (31 total in last week's games) to get second opportunities. The Scarlet Knights make 39.7% from the field and 29.1% of their 3-pointers.
Rutgers' leaders: Aundre Hyatt (11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds); Clifford Omoruyi (10.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.4 blocked shots); Mawot Mag (10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds); Derek Simpson (9.7 points, 2.8 assists).
The teams split their games last season, with each team winning at home.
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Rutgers?
7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.
What channel is IU basketball vs. Rutgers on?
TV: Peacock
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 389 and 979 (Rutgers feed on Channel 85), Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
6:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
3 p.m., Fox
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Noon, FS1
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
7 p.m., Peacock
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
3 p.m., FS1
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
