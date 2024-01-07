Indiana men's basketball vs. Rutgers start time on Peacock

Indiana basketball heads back on the road to face an opponent similar to the one it just beat at home.

The Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1) produced a home win over Ohio State that addressed some important issues: They committed just 4 turnovers, made 5-of-12 3-pointers and held OSU to 36.2% shooting. One note of concern: IU was -22 on rebounds.

IU's leaders: Malik Reneau (16.5 points, 47.8% on 3s, 5.8 rebounds), Kel'el Ware (14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds), Trey Galloway (10.5 points, 3.7 assists) and Xavier Johnson (10.1 points).

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3) lost at Ohio State and Iowa last week. Rutgers doesn't make a lot of its first shots, but it hits the offensive boards hard (31 total in last week's games) to get second opportunities. The Scarlet Knights make 39.7% from the field and 29.1% of their 3-pointers.

Rutgers' leaders: Aundre Hyatt (11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds); Clifford Omoruyi (10.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.4 blocked shots); Mawot Mag (10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds); Derek Simpson (9.7 points, 2.8 assists).

The teams split their games last season, with each team winning at home.

Insider: Mike Woodson challenges his IU team. Here's how it responds.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Rutgers?

7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Rutgers on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 389 and 979 (Rutgers feed on Channel 85), Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball schedule

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana men's basketball vs. Rutgers TV, radio, Peacock