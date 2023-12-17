Indiana men's basketball vs. Morehead State start time, TV, streaming
Indiana basketball has lost two in a row and looks for a rebound against Morehead State.
The Hoosiers (7-3) led then-No. 2 Kansas for much of their matchup before the Jayhawks rallied in the closing minutes to overtake IU. Trey Galloway had a career game (28 points on 12-of-17 shooting, 2-of-4 on 3-pointers) and IU's starters played well. Kel'el Ware (16.1 points, 9.8 rebounds), Malik Reneau (14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds) and Galloway (10.7 points) lead the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson (10.5 points) has missed the past four games with a foot injury.
The Eagles (8-3) have won six games in a row but are 0-3 against power conference opponents. Purdue beat them by 30 points in the opening week of the season. Riley Minix (6-7, 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals) powers Morehead, with help from Jordan Lathan (6-5, 12.5 points, 42.4% on 3s, 6.4 rebounds), Drew Thelwell (6-3, 11.8 points, 38.8% on 3s, 5.0 assists) and Kalil Thomas (6-5, 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds). Morehead State's roster includes Ben Davis High School alum and former Ball State player Jalen Windham.
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Morehead State?
6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
What channel is IU basketball vs. Morehead State on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
6:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
8:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
TBA, B1G+ app
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., BTN
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
8 p.m., Fox
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
6:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
3 p.m., Fox
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Noon, FS1
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
7 p.m., Peacock
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
3 p.m., FS1
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
