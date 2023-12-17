Indiana men's basketball vs. Morehead State start time, TV, streaming

Indiana basketball has lost two in a row and looks for a rebound against Morehead State.

The Hoosiers (7-3) led then-No. 2 Kansas for much of their matchup before the Jayhawks rallied in the closing minutes to overtake IU. Trey Galloway had a career game (28 points on 12-of-17 shooting, 2-of-4 on 3-pointers) and IU's starters played well. Kel'el Ware (16.1 points, 9.8 rebounds), Malik Reneau (14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds) and Galloway (10.7 points) lead the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson (10.5 points) has missed the past four games with a foot injury.

The Eagles (8-3) have won six games in a row but are 0-3 against power conference opponents. Purdue beat them by 30 points in the opening week of the season. Riley Minix (6-7, 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals) powers Morehead, with help from Jordan Lathan (6-5, 12.5 points, 42.4% on 3s, 6.4 rebounds), Drew Thelwell (6-3, 11.8 points, 38.8% on 3s, 5.0 assists) and Kalil Thomas (6-5, 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds). Morehead State's roster includes Ben Davis High School alum and former Ball State player Jalen Windham.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Morehead State?

6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Morehead State on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

