Indiana men's basketball vs. Morehead State start time, TV, streaming

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Indiana basketball has lost two in a row and looks for a rebound against Morehead State.

The Hoosiers (7-3) led then-No. 2 Kansas for much of their matchup before the Jayhawks rallied in the closing minutes to overtake IU. Trey Galloway had a career game (28 points on 12-of-17 shooting, 2-of-4 on 3-pointers) and IU's starters played well. Kel'el Ware (16.1 points, 9.8 rebounds), Malik Reneau (14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds) and Galloway (10.7 points) lead the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson (10.5 points) has missed the past four games with a foot injury.

The Eagles (8-3) have won six games in a row but are 0-3 against power conference opponents. Purdue beat them by 30 points in the opening week of the season. Riley Minix (6-7, 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals) powers Morehead, with help from Jordan Lathan (6-5, 12.5 points, 42.4% on 3s, 6.4 rebounds), Drew Thelwell (6-3, 11.8 points, 38.8% on 3s, 5.0 assists) and Kalil Thomas (6-5, 11.5 points, 4.4 rebounds). Morehead State's roster includes Ben Davis High School alum and former Ball State player Jalen Windham.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Morehead State?

6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Morehead State on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day

location, opponent

time, TV

Oct. 29, Sunday

vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)

W, 74-52

Nov. 3, Friday

vs. Marian (exhibition)

W, 94-61

Nov. 7, Tuesday

vs. Florida Gulf Coast

W, 69-63

Nov. 12, Sunday

vs. Army

W, 72-64

Nov. 16, Thursday

vs. Wright State

W, 89-80

Nov. 19, Sunday

vs. Connecticut in New York

L, 77-57

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Louisville or Texas in New York

W, 74-66

Nov. 26, Sunday

vs. Harvard in Indianapolis

W, 89-76

Dec. 1, Friday

vs. Maryland

W, 65-53

Dec. 5, Tuesday

at Michigan

W, 78-75

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Auburn in Atlanta

L, 104-76

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Kansas

L, 75-71

Dec. 19, Tuesday

vs. Morehead State

6:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. North Alabama

8:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Kennesaw State

TBA, B1G+ app

Jan. 3, Wednesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., BTN

Jan. 6, Saturday

vs. Ohio State

8 p.m., Fox

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Rutgers

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 12, Friday

vs. Minnesota

6:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 16, Tuesday

vs. Purdue

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 19, Friday

at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 27, Saturday

at Illinois

3 p.m., Fox

Jan. 30, Tuesday

vs. Iowa

7 p.m., BTN

Feb. 3, Saturday

vs. Penn State

Noon, FS1

Feb. 6, Tuesday

at Ohio State

7 p.m., Peacock

Feb. 10, Saturday

at Purdue

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 18, Sunday

vs. Northwestern

3 p.m., FS1

Feb. 21, Wednesday

vs. Nebraska

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 24, Saturday

at Penn State

Noon, BTN

Feb. 27, Tuesday

vs. Wisconsin

7 p.m., Peacock

March 3, Sunday

at Maryland

2 p.m., CBS

March 6, Wednesday

at Minnesota

9 p.m., BTN

March 10, Sunday

vs. Michigan State

4:30 p.m., CBS

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

