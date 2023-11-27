Indiana men's basketball vs. Maryland start time, TV, streaming
Indiana basketball opens Big Ten Conference action at home against Maryland.
The Hoosiers (5-1) completed their initial round of nonconference play with a win over Harvard. The game carried a familiar storyline: IU plays a tight first half before taking control in the second. Kel'el Ware (17.7 points, 8.8 rebounds) and Malik Reneau (15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists) lead the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson (10.5 points) left the Harvard game with an apparent hand injury.
The Terrapins (3-3) have won two straight heading into Tuesday night's game against Rider. They lost consecutive games to Davidson, UAB and Villanova. Jahmir Young (14.8 points, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals), Julian Reese (13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots) and Donta Scott (11.0 points, 37% 3-pointers, 4.3 rebounds) lead the Maryland attack.
Former Indiana basketball player on Maryland
Jordan Geronimo, who played three seasons at IU, starts for the Terrapins and averages 5.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Indiana, Maryland and 3-pointers don't mix
IU's opponents have three times as many 3-pointers and are shooting much better from long range.
Indiana
Opponents
19-of-79, 24.1%
58-of-165, 35.2%
Think IU struggles from 3-point range? The Terrapins are 30-of-140 (21.4%) this season, and their opponents aren't much better (28-of-88, 31.8%).
The key difference between these teams: IU shoots 51.0% overall from the field with an effective inside game, while Maryland is at 39.3%.
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Maryland?
7 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
What channel is IU basketball vs. Maryland on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
7 p.m., BTN
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
9 p.m., Peacock
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
2 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
12:30 p.m., CBS
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
6:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
8:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
TBA, B1G+ app
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., BTN
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
8 p.m., Fox
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
6:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
3 p.m., Fox
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Noon, FS1
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
7 p.m., Peacock
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
3 p.m., FS1
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
