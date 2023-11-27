Indiana men's basketball vs. Maryland start time, TV, streaming

Indiana basketball opens Big Ten Conference action at home against Maryland.

The Hoosiers (5-1) completed their initial round of nonconference play with a win over Harvard. The game carried a familiar storyline: IU plays a tight first half before taking control in the second. Kel'el Ware (17.7 points, 8.8 rebounds) and Malik Reneau (15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists) lead the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson (10.5 points) left the Harvard game with an apparent hand injury.

The Terrapins (3-3) have won two straight heading into Tuesday night's game against Rider. They lost consecutive games to Davidson, UAB and Villanova. Jahmir Young (14.8 points, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals), Julian Reese (13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots) and Donta Scott (11.0 points, 37% 3-pointers, 4.3 rebounds) lead the Maryland attack.

Former Indiana basketball player on Maryland

Jordan Geronimo, who played three seasons at IU, starts for the Terrapins and averages 5.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Indiana, Maryland and 3-pointers don't mix

IU's opponents have three times as many 3-pointers and are shooting much better from long range.

Indiana Opponents 19-of-79, 24.1% 58-of-165, 35.2%

Think IU struggles from 3-point range? The Terrapins are 30-of-140 (21.4%) this season, and their opponents aren't much better (28-of-88, 31.8%).

The key difference between these teams: IU shoots 51.0% overall from the field with an effective inside game, while Maryland is at 39.3%.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Maryland?

7 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Maryland on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball news

'Tonight was progress': 5-star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako puts in best IU shift so far

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day location, opponent time, TV Oct. 29, Sunday vs. Indianapolis (exhibition) W, 74-52 Nov. 3, Friday vs. Marian (exhibition) W, 94-61 Nov. 7, Tuesday vs. Florida Gulf Coast W, 69-63 Nov. 12, Sunday vs. Army W, 72-64 Nov. 16, Thursday vs. Wright State W, 89-80 Nov. 19, Sunday vs. Connecticut in New York L, 77-57 Nov. 20, Monday vs. Louisville or Texas in New York W, 74-66 Nov. 26, Sunday vs. Harvard in Indianapolis W, 89-76 Dec. 1, Friday vs. Maryland 7 p.m., BTN Dec. 5, Tuesday at Michigan 9 p.m., Peacock Dec. 9, Saturday vs. Auburn in Atlanta 2 p.m., ESPN2 Dec. 16, Saturday vs. Kansas 12:30 p.m., CBS Dec. 19, Tuesday vs. Morehead State 6:30 p.m., BTN Dec. 21, Thursday vs. North Alabama 8:30 p.m., BTN Dec. 29, Friday vs. Kennesaw State TBA, B1G+ app Jan. 3, Wednesday at Nebraska 9 p.m., BTN Jan. 6, Saturday vs. Ohio State 8 p.m., Fox Jan. 9, Tuesday at Rutgers 7 p.m., Peacock Jan. 12, Friday vs. Minnesota 6:30 p.m., FS1 Jan. 16, Tuesday vs. Purdue 7 p.m., Peacock Jan. 19, Friday at Wisconsin 8:30 p.m., FS1 Jan. 27, Saturday at Illinois 3 p.m., Fox Jan. 30, Tuesday vs. Iowa 7 p.m., BTN Feb. 3, Saturday vs. Penn State Noon, FS1 Feb. 6, Tuesday at Ohio State 7 p.m., Peacock Feb. 10, Saturday at Purdue 8 p.m., Fox Feb. 18, Sunday vs. Northwestern 3 p.m., FS1 Feb. 21, Wednesday vs. Nebraska 8:30 p.m., BTN Feb. 24, Saturday at Penn State Noon, BTN Feb. 27, Tuesday vs. Wisconsin 7 p.m., Peacock March 3, Sunday at Maryland 2 p.m., CBS March 6, Wednesday at Minnesota 9 p.m., BTN March 10, Sunday vs. Michigan State 4:30 p.m., CBS March 13-17 Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

