Indiana men's basketball vs. Maryland start time, TV, streaming

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·3 min read

Indiana basketball opens Big Ten Conference action at home against Maryland.

The Hoosiers (5-1) completed their initial round of nonconference play with a win over Harvard. The game carried a familiar storyline: IU plays a tight first half before taking control in the second. Kel'el Ware (17.7 points, 8.8 rebounds) and Malik Reneau (15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists) lead the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson (10.5 points) left the Harvard game with an apparent hand injury.

The Terrapins (3-3) have won two straight heading into Tuesday night's game against Rider. They lost consecutive games to Davidson, UAB and Villanova. Jahmir Young (14.8 points, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals), Julian Reese (13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots) and Donta Scott (11.0 points, 37% 3-pointers, 4.3 rebounds) lead the Maryland attack.

Former Indiana basketball player on Maryland

Jordan Geronimo, who played three seasons at IU, starts for the Terrapins and averages 5.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Indiana, Maryland and 3-pointers don't mix

IU's opponents have three times as many 3-pointers and are shooting much better from long range.

Indiana

Opponents

19-of-79, 24.1%

58-of-165, 35.2%

Think IU struggles from 3-point range? The Terrapins are 30-of-140 (21.4%) this season, and their opponents aren't much better (28-of-88, 31.8%).

The key difference between these teams: IU shoots 51.0% overall from the field with an effective inside game, while Maryland is at 39.3%.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Maryland?

7 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Maryland on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball news

'Tonight was progress': 5-star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako puts in best IU shift so far

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day

location, opponent

time, TV

Oct. 29, Sunday

vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)

W, 74-52

Nov. 3, Friday

vs. Marian (exhibition)

W, 94-61

Nov. 7, Tuesday

vs. Florida Gulf Coast

W, 69-63

Nov. 12, Sunday

vs. Army

W, 72-64

Nov. 16, Thursday

vs. Wright State

W, 89-80

Nov. 19, Sunday

vs. Connecticut in New York

L, 77-57

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Louisville or Texas in New York

W, 74-66

Nov. 26, Sunday

vs. Harvard in Indianapolis

W, 89-76

Dec. 1, Friday

vs. Maryland

7 p.m., BTN

Dec. 5, Tuesday

at Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Auburn in Atlanta

2 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Kansas

12:30 p.m., CBS

Dec. 19, Tuesday

vs. Morehead State

6:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. North Alabama

8:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Kennesaw State

TBA, B1G+ app

Jan. 3, Wednesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., BTN

Jan. 6, Saturday

vs. Ohio State

8 p.m., Fox

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Rutgers

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 12, Friday

vs. Minnesota

6:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 16, Tuesday

vs. Purdue

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 19, Friday

at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 27, Saturday

at Illinois

3 p.m., Fox

Jan. 30, Tuesday

vs. Iowa

7 p.m., BTN

Feb. 3, Saturday

vs. Penn State

Noon, FS1

Feb. 6, Tuesday

at Ohio State

7 p.m., Peacock

Feb. 10, Saturday

at Purdue

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 18, Sunday

vs. Northwestern

3 p.m., FS1

Feb. 21, Wednesday

vs. Nebraska

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 24, Saturday

at Penn State

Noon, BTN

Feb. 27, Tuesday

vs. Wisconsin

7 p.m., Peacock

March 3, Sunday

at Maryland

2 p.m., CBS

March 6, Wednesday

at Minnesota

9 p.m., BTN

March 10, Sunday

vs. Michigan State

4:30 p.m., CBS

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana men's basketball vs. Maryland start time, TV, streaming