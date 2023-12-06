Advertisement

Indiana men's basketball vs. Auburn start time, TV, streaming

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·3 min read

Indiana basketball heads back out of Big Ten action to play Auburn at a neutral site.

The Hoosiers (7-1) have won four straight games and are 2-0 in Big Ten play after holding off Michigan 78-75. Kel'el Ware (17.1 points, 9.4 rebounds) and Malik Reneau (14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds) lead the Hoosiers, who also got stellar bench play against Michigan. Xavier Johnson (10.5 points) has missed the past two games with a foot injury.

The Tigers (5-2) are coming off a loss at Appalachian State in which they shot 3-of-27 from 3-point range and 9-of-19 on free throws. (Former Butler player Myles Tate led App State with 18 points.) Johni Broome (6-10, 18.3 points, 9.1 rebounds) and Aden Holloway (6-1, 10.6 points, 15 3-pointers, 3.4 assists) lead Auburn, though the freshman point guard Holloway has struggled the past two games.

It's Indiana basketball, so don't expect a lot of 3-pointers

The Hoosiers have largely decided to stop shooting 3s, going 3-of-9 against both Maryland and Michigan. They are 25-of-97 (25.8%) for the season, making less than 3 per game. However, IU shoots 58.3% inside the arc, putting it at 50.4% overall.

Auburn's numbers are skewed a bit by its struggles against App State, but it is 48-of-162 (29.6%) on 3s. The Tigers' opponents are worse (26.7%).

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Auburn?

2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Auburn on?

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball news from IndyStar

Doyel: IU's long-armed CJ Gunn has stolen his way onto court

Player ratings: Frontcourt continues to lead, CJ Gunn is X-factor in win

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day

location, opponent

time, TV

Oct. 29, Sunday

vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)

W, 74-52

Nov. 3, Friday

vs. Marian (exhibition)

W, 94-61

Nov. 7, Tuesday

vs. Florida Gulf Coast

W, 69-63

Nov. 12, Sunday

vs. Army

W, 72-64

Nov. 16, Thursday

vs. Wright State

W, 89-80

Nov. 19, Sunday

vs. Connecticut in New York

L, 77-57

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Louisville or Texas in New York

W, 74-66

Nov. 26, Sunday

vs. Harvard in Indianapolis

W, 89-76

Dec. 1, Friday

vs. Maryland

W, 65-53

Dec. 5, Tuesday

at Michigan

W, 78-75

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Auburn in Atlanta

2 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Kansas

12:30 p.m., CBS

Dec. 19, Tuesday

vs. Morehead State

6:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. North Alabama

8:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Kennesaw State

TBA, B1G+ app

Jan. 3, Wednesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., BTN

Jan. 6, Saturday

vs. Ohio State

8 p.m., Fox

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Rutgers

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 12, Friday

vs. Minnesota

6:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 16, Tuesday

vs. Purdue

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 19, Friday

at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 27, Saturday

at Illinois

3 p.m., Fox

Jan. 30, Tuesday

vs. Iowa

7 p.m., BTN

Feb. 3, Saturday

vs. Penn State

Noon, FS1

Feb. 6, Tuesday

at Ohio State

7 p.m., Peacock

Feb. 10, Saturday

at Purdue

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 18, Sunday

vs. Northwestern

3 p.m., FS1

Feb. 21, Wednesday

vs. Nebraska

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 24, Saturday

at Penn State

Noon, BTN

Feb. 27, Tuesday

vs. Wisconsin

7 p.m., Peacock

March 3, Sunday

at Maryland

2 p.m., CBS

March 6, Wednesday

at Minnesota

9 p.m., BTN

March 10, Sunday

vs. Michigan State

4:30 p.m., CBS

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana men's basketball vs. Auburn start time, TV