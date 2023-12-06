Indiana men's basketball vs. Auburn start time, TV, streaming

Indiana basketball heads back out of Big Ten action to play Auburn at a neutral site.

The Hoosiers (7-1) have won four straight games and are 2-0 in Big Ten play after holding off Michigan 78-75. Kel'el Ware (17.1 points, 9.4 rebounds) and Malik Reneau (14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds) lead the Hoosiers, who also got stellar bench play against Michigan. Xavier Johnson (10.5 points) has missed the past two games with a foot injury.

The Tigers (5-2) are coming off a loss at Appalachian State in which they shot 3-of-27 from 3-point range and 9-of-19 on free throws. (Former Butler player Myles Tate led App State with 18 points.) Johni Broome (6-10, 18.3 points, 9.1 rebounds) and Aden Holloway (6-1, 10.6 points, 15 3-pointers, 3.4 assists) lead Auburn, though the freshman point guard Holloway has struggled the past two games.

It's Indiana basketball, so don't expect a lot of 3-pointers

The Hoosiers have largely decided to stop shooting 3s, going 3-of-9 against both Maryland and Michigan. They are 25-of-97 (25.8%) for the season, making less than 3 per game. However, IU shoots 58.3% inside the arc, putting it at 50.4% overall.

Auburn's numbers are skewed a bit by its struggles against App State, but it is 48-of-162 (29.6%) on 3s. The Tigers' opponents are worse (26.7%).

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Auburn?

2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Auburn on?

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day location, opponent time, TV Oct. 29, Sunday vs. Indianapolis (exhibition) W, 74-52 Nov. 3, Friday vs. Marian (exhibition) W, 94-61 Nov. 7, Tuesday vs. Florida Gulf Coast W, 69-63 Nov. 12, Sunday vs. Army W, 72-64 Nov. 16, Thursday vs. Wright State W, 89-80 Nov. 19, Sunday vs. Connecticut in New York L, 77-57 Nov. 20, Monday vs. Louisville or Texas in New York W, 74-66 Nov. 26, Sunday vs. Harvard in Indianapolis W, 89-76 Dec. 1, Friday vs. Maryland W, 65-53 Dec. 5, Tuesday at Michigan W, 78-75 Dec. 9, Saturday vs. Auburn in Atlanta 2 p.m., ESPN2 Dec. 16, Saturday vs. Kansas 12:30 p.m., CBS Dec. 19, Tuesday vs. Morehead State 6:30 p.m., BTN Dec. 21, Thursday vs. North Alabama 8:30 p.m., BTN Dec. 29, Friday vs. Kennesaw State TBA, B1G+ app Jan. 3, Wednesday at Nebraska 9 p.m., BTN Jan. 6, Saturday vs. Ohio State 8 p.m., Fox Jan. 9, Tuesday at Rutgers 7 p.m., Peacock Jan. 12, Friday vs. Minnesota 6:30 p.m., FS1 Jan. 16, Tuesday vs. Purdue 7 p.m., Peacock Jan. 19, Friday at Wisconsin 8:30 p.m., FS1 Jan. 27, Saturday at Illinois 3 p.m., Fox Jan. 30, Tuesday vs. Iowa 7 p.m., BTN Feb. 3, Saturday vs. Penn State Noon, FS1 Feb. 6, Tuesday at Ohio State 7 p.m., Peacock Feb. 10, Saturday at Purdue 8 p.m., Fox Feb. 18, Sunday vs. Northwestern 3 p.m., FS1 Feb. 21, Wednesday vs. Nebraska 8:30 p.m., BTN Feb. 24, Saturday at Penn State Noon, BTN Feb. 27, Tuesday vs. Wisconsin 7 p.m., Peacock March 3, Sunday at Maryland 2 p.m., CBS March 6, Wednesday at Minnesota 9 p.m., BTN March 10, Sunday vs. Michigan State 4:30 p.m., CBS March 13-17 Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

