Indiana men's basketball vs. Auburn start time, TV, streaming
Indiana basketball heads back out of Big Ten action to play Auburn at a neutral site.
The Hoosiers (7-1) have won four straight games and are 2-0 in Big Ten play after holding off Michigan 78-75. Kel'el Ware (17.1 points, 9.4 rebounds) and Malik Reneau (14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds) lead the Hoosiers, who also got stellar bench play against Michigan. Xavier Johnson (10.5 points) has missed the past two games with a foot injury.
The Tigers (5-2) are coming off a loss at Appalachian State in which they shot 3-of-27 from 3-point range and 9-of-19 on free throws. (Former Butler player Myles Tate led App State with 18 points.) Johni Broome (6-10, 18.3 points, 9.1 rebounds) and Aden Holloway (6-1, 10.6 points, 15 3-pointers, 3.4 assists) lead Auburn, though the freshman point guard Holloway has struggled the past two games.
It's Indiana basketball, so don't expect a lot of 3-pointers
The Hoosiers have largely decided to stop shooting 3s, going 3-of-9 against both Maryland and Michigan. They are 25-of-97 (25.8%) for the season, making less than 3 per game. However, IU shoots 58.3% inside the arc, putting it at 50.4% overall.
Auburn's numbers are skewed a bit by its struggles against App State, but it is 48-of-162 (29.6%) on 3s. The Tigers' opponents are worse (26.7%).
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Auburn?
2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
What channel is IU basketball vs. Auburn on?
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball news from IndyStar
Doyel: IU's long-armed CJ Gunn has stolen his way onto court
Player ratings: Frontcourt continues to lead, CJ Gunn is X-factor in win
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
2 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
12:30 p.m., CBS
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
6:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
8:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
TBA, B1G+ app
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., BTN
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
8 p.m., Fox
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
6:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
3 p.m., Fox
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Noon, FS1
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
7 p.m., Peacock
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
3 p.m., FS1
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
