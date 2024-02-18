Indiana men's basketball loses to Northwestern in Big Ten action

BLOOMINGTON -- After an eight-day break, Indiana (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) took another defeat Sunday, this time 76-72 against Northwestern (18-8, 9-6).

Here are the reasons the Hoosiers fell against Northwestern for the fourth time in a row.

Turnover battle does the Hoosiers in

IU shot 51% from the field and Northwestern shot 35%. However, IU was far too careless with the ball. The Hoosiers committed 11 turnovers to Northwestern’s three.

Unforced errors were the theme. Whether it was Kel’el Ware’s blatant carrying violation, Malik Reneau fumbling the ball out of bounds multiple times, or a careless pass by Trey Galloway, Indiana did not protect the ball at all.

Northwestern rarely puts the ball in danger. The Wildcats attempted 65 field goals while the Hoosiers shot only 53.

Matthew Nicholson’s big day

Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson’s fingerprints were all over Sunday’s matinee. Nicholson finished with 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting with 16 rebounds. It was the first double-double of the big man’s four-year career.

While Ryan Langborg led all scorers with 26 points, it was Nicholson who had the largest overall impact. Nicholson was involved in seemingly every important play. He finished with only two blocks, but he impacted plenty of shots at the rim with his 7-foot frame and physicality.

On offense, Nicholson was efficient around the hoop. His 14 points were the most he’s scored in a Big Ten game in his career. Nicholson didn’t create any of his shots, but the man who entered the game averaging 5.2 points per game finished when the defense broke down in front of him.

Indiana center Kel’el Ware still had 22 points and 16 rebounds, but there were plenty of moments when Nicholson’s strength and extra experience bothered the Hoosiers’ sophomore big man. Nicholson stonewalled Ware in the post for a key stop late.

Outside shooting makes the difference again

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Indiana struggled from beyond the 3-point line. Before Mackenzie Mgbako nailed two fairly academic 3s in the game's final minute, Indiana was 4-of-15 from deep.

IU continues to shoot dreadfully from downtown. The Hoosiers generated solid looks, but they again lacked the personnel to make the defense pay.

Add Indiana’s shooting woes with the Wildcats drilling five of their eight made 3s in the second half, and it’s easy to see why Indiana took a second straight loss.

Indiana basketball stats vs. Northwestern

NORTHWESTERN (17-8): Martinelli 4-13 4-5 13, Nicholson 7-9 0-1 14, Barnhizer 2-9 3-4 8, Buie 3-14 6-8 14, Langborg 7-15 8-8 26, Mullins 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 1-2 1, Hunger 0-2 0-0 0, Preston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 22-28 76.

INDIANA (14-10): Mgbako 6-11 5-8 20, Reneau 4-9 1-1 9, Ware 10-14 2-5 22, Cupps 3-6 0-0 8, Galloway 2-7 2-4 7, Leal 0-2 0-1 0, Gunn 0-1 2-2 2, Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Sparks 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-53 12-21 72.

Halftime—Northwestern 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern 8-23 (Langborg 4-7, Buie 2-6, Barnhizer 1-3, Martinelli 1-5, Hunger 0-1, Mullins 0-1), Indiana 6-18 (Mgbako 3-6, Cupps 2-3, Galloway 1-3, Gunn 0-1, Reneau 0-1, Walker 0-1, Ware 0-1, Leal 0-2). Fouled Out_Reneau, Cupps. Rebounds_Northwestern 36 (Nicholson 16), Indiana 36 (Ware 16). Assists_Northwestern 14 (Langborg 6), Indiana 19 (Galloway 12). Total Fouls_Northwestern 20, Indiana 22.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana men's basketball loses to Northwestern in Big Ten action