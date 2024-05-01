Indiana looks to close out series in game 6

Milwaukee Bucks (49-33, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pacers -8.5; over/under is 215.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Pacers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Milwaukee Bucks in game six. The Bucks won the last matchup 115-92 on May 1 led by 29 points from Bobby Portis, while Tyrese Haliburton scored 16 points for the Pacers.

The Pacers are 32-20 in conference matchups. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference averaging 123.3 points and is shooting 50.7%.

The Bucks are 10-7 against Central Division opponents. Milwaukee is 23-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Pacers make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (47.0%). The Bucks average 119.0 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 120.2 the Pacers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

Khris Middleton is shooting 49.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 121.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 31.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 108.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (back), Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (soleus), Damian Lillard: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.