Indiana linebacker Myles Jackson announces plans to transfer

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football linebacker Myles Jackson announced on social media he plans to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left.

He's the first player to publicize his departure since news broke on Sunday morning that the university fired coach Tom Allen. The fall window for players to enter their name into the portal runs from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2, 2024.

Thank you to Coach Allen, Coach Teegardin, and the staff for everything. I’d like to announce that im entering my name into the transfer portal as graduate transfer. 1 year remaining. — MJ (@_mylesjackson) November 26, 2023

According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson played 334 defensive snaps in 2023. He had 26 tackles (18 solo) with two tackles for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble.

Jackson spent his first two years of college at UCLA, the school he signed with as a three-star defensive end out of Hoschton, GA in the 2020 class. The former Mill Creek High School defender had just shy of 40 scholarship offers.

He was one of 16 transfers Allen signed in 2022.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana LB Myles Jackson to leave team following Tom Allen's departure