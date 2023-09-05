Indiana linebacker Aaron Casey was the best defender on the field in season-opener

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football linebacker Aaron Casey wanted to shock the world against Ohio State.

He wasn’t able to fulfill that goal in the 23-3 loss, but the Hoosiers had their best performance against OSU in two-plus decades and Casey was at the center of it.

The sixth-year linebacker helped the Hoosiers hold Ohio State to the fewest points in the series since 1993 and fewest total yards in the rivalry (380) since 2009.

“I've always said if you want to have a great defense you have to have great linebacker play,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said, on Monday. “So he definitely was our best player on the day, and I expect him to continue to grow and keep improving and getting better."

More: Indiana OC Walt Bell has a few regrets about OSU loss: ‘I played pitter-patter too long’

The Buckeyes have averaged 50.2 points and 588 yards per game during Allen’s tenure. Casey, a 2018 signee, has been on the roster for five of the six of those games, but this was only his second start against them.

Casey was a difference-maker and made a series of stops that helped Indiana keep it a one-possession game midway through the third quarter.

The biggest of those moments came in the second quarter when Casey tripped up Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams at the line of scrimmage on third and two with OSU inside the 30-yard line. The Buckeyes tried going for it on fourth down only to have Kyle McCord’s pass picked off by Indiana safety Phillip Dunnam.

“He just played with a lot of confidence,” Allen said, of Casey. “He's very decisive in his run fits. And just played fast, played physical. Got guys on the ground, two elite running backs that are very, very talented players.”

Indiana defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri echoed that sentiment.

“Ace (Casey) to me played fast, he’s got great talent, he’s shown that before, but he’s got a great understanding of what we do schematically,” Guerrieri said. “He flew around and made a ton of plays.”

More: Indiana football quarterbacks struggle with rotation: ‘Tougher to get into a rhythm’

Casey played 59 snaps, second most on the defense, according to Pro Football Focus. He had a team-high 11 tackles (a career-high nine solo tackles) with one tackle for a loss. It was the fifth time in his career he had double-digit tackles.

The CBS broadcast team of Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson were clearly impressed with the performance as well and spoke glowingly about the linebacker throughout the afternoon. It came on a day when Casey was playing on the same field as OSU linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, a semifinalist for the Butkus Award last year and earned second-team All-American honors.

“He's the leader of our defense, and as we tell with our linebackers, that leadership is full in both verbal leadership and production,” Allen said. “That's how you play linebacker. He did both, which is great.”

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana LB Aaron Casey was the best defender on the field in Week 1