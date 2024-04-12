Indiana lands versatile Fla. linebacker Travares Daniels

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Travares Daniels was set to release a top group of programs, but he took the next step and went through with a verbal commitment instead.

The Indiana Hoosiers and the new coaching staff in town were the pick by the Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas defender on Friday afternoon.

"I'm committed to IU!" Daniels told Rivals. "IU is in complete rebuild mode. They have nearly a whole brand new coaching staff, and that coaching staff knows how and what it takes to win. I believe they just need the right players in the system to turn the program around. Ultimately, besides the great relationships I have with multiple coaches on the staff, what I love most about IU is the defensive scheme.

"Coach (Bryant) Hanies' defensive scheme is one of a kind. The freedom the linebackers get to play at is amazing to me and that is a system I can see myself playing in honestly."

Daniels has frequented Bloomington as much as an out-of-state recruit could. He was there for a junior day and recently went back for spring practice. He'll return for an official visit on June 21, too.

"It’s amazing," he said. "The campus is like a huge square, so everything is in walking distance. The facility is fire, everything is in-house. Once you enter the facility you don’t have to leave really until practice is over or whenever you want to leave.

"Then the city, Bloomington, it’s pretty cool. It’s a college town so they’re many fans and everything in the stores and shops is all IU."

More of a secondary player who worked in the box on routine in 2023, Daniels has bulked up and become a hybrid outside linebacker projection headed into his senior season.

Daniels selected Indiana over Maryland, Georgia Tech, SMU and South Florida with the belief that the best is ahead for the program.

"The coaches are genuine and very honest with me," he said. "Every time I’ve been up there they treated me well, also. I just hope all IU fans are ready for coach Cig (Curt Cignetti) and this new coaching staff to turn this program around.

"I can guarantee that they’re getting a dog who is 1000% brought in and wants to be apart of the change! Go Hoosiers!!

