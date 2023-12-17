Indiana lands verbal commitment from Wisconsin offensive line transfer Trey Wedig

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football picked up a verbal commitment from Wisconsin transfer offensive lineman Trey Wedig.

The Hoosiers were in the market for experience on the offensive line after losing four of their five starters after the season.

Wedig could be a versatile piece for new coach Curt Cignetti's staff given his versatility — he played more than 118 snaps in his career at left guard, 296 at right guard and 341 at right tackle — and familiarity with offensive line coach Bob Bostad.

Bostad is the lone holdover from the previous staff and coached Wedig in 2022 when 6-foot-7, 318-pounder made eight starts.

Wedig was a highly sought after four-star prospect — he was the No. 84 overall ranked recruit and top in-state prospect at the time — coming out of Kettle Moraine High School in Oconomowoc. His list of offers included ones from Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee and USC.

The offensive lineman will have two years of eligibility left.

