Indiana knots Penn State with help of 90-yard touchdown pass

Penn State opened a 10-point lead over Indiana and appeared to be back in gear.

Not. So. Fast.

The Hoosiers came in 0-12 against Penn State on the road. They had not downed an AP Top 10 team on the road since 1987 when they upended Ohio State.

With a 24-14 deficit to overcome, things looked bleak.

One play shuffled the deck.

Brendan Sorsby connected with DeQuece Carter, who was off to the races on a 90-yard TD play.

90 YARDS TO THE HOUSE FOR INDIANA. pic.twitter.com/n5ySSFXal3 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire