Indiana hosts Milwaukee with 2-1 series lead

Milwaukee Bucks (49-33, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pacers -7.5; over/under is 220.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Pacers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Pacers defeated the Bucks 121-118 in overtime in the last meeting. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 29 points, and Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 42 points.

The Pacers are 32-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana leads the NBA with 30.8 assists per game led by Tyrese Haliburton averaging 10.9.

The Bucks are 10-7 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee is fourth in the NBA scoring 119.0 points per game while shooting 48.7%.

The 123.3 points per game the Pacers score are 6.9 more points than the Bucks allow (116.4). The Bucks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 10.7 per game the Pacers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pacers. Turner is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Damian Lillard is averaging 24.3 points and seven assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 124.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 32.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 107.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

Bucks: Chris Livingston: out (illness), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (soleus).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.