Indiana hosts Chicago following Smith's 23-point game

Chicago Sky (2-3, 1-1 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (1-8, 0-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever faces the Chicago Sky after NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points in the Indiana Fever's 103-88 loss to the Seattle Storm.

Indiana went 5-15 in Eastern Conference play and 6-14 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fever averaged 81.0 points per game last season, 13.9 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from deep.

Chicago finished 18-22 overall and 5-15 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Sky averaged 81.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 83.4 last season.

INJURIES: Fever: Damiris Dantas: out (knee), Temi Fagbenle: out (foot).

Sky: Kamilla Cardoso: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.