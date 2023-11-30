Indiana Hoosiers reportedly finalizing deal to hire Curt Cignetti as new football coach

Curt Cignetti

The Indiana Hoosiers are finalizing a deal to hire Curt Cignetti as their new football coach, two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because contract details and approval were still to be completed.

The 62-year-old Cignetti spent the past five seasons at James Madison, where he presided over the Dukes’ transition from FCS to FBS. He’s gone 52-9, won three conference titles and led No. 24 James Madison to a Sun Belt East Division title this season.

Cignetti replaces Tom Allen, who was fired Sunday after seven full seasons in charge of the Hoosiers.