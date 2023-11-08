Indiana holds off FGCU in season opener as Eagles crash Assembly Hall but fall 69-63

Florida Gulf Coast put a scare in the full house at Assembly Hall Tuesday night, but Indiana used a late run to pull away from the Eagles to win the season-opener for both teams, 69-63.

If you were to only look at the first-half box score, you'd think FGCU was on the wrong side of a Power-5 smackdown.

The Eagles sent the Hoosiers to the line 18 times in the first half while making just one free throw of their own, they shot just 31 percent from the field and tallied just three assists in the first half. FGCU committed 15 fouls as a team and had six players register two or more personal fouls.

But there are other ways to stay in the game, as head coach Pat Chambers and company proved.

FGCU held Indiana to just 2-of-10 from the floor in the last 10 minutes of the first half. The Hoosiers went through a seven-minute span without a field goal, and then another four-minute chunk. The Eagles came up with four steals and finished the opening half with eight points off turnovers.

The Eagles were also aggressive on the boards, tallying eight offensive boards and eight second-chance points in the first half while winning the rebound battle 20-18.

And so the Eagles entered the locker room down just 28-26.

“I expected it really to be a one possession game and two teams fights, scratching and clawing,” Chambers said. “One run, another run, one run, another run, chance to tie, I mean it was mayhem, it was chaos. And I expected chaos.”

FGCU came into the second half on a mission -- get to the paint. Despite Indiana's 7-foot, first-round prospect Kal'el Ware tallying three blocks in the first half, the Eagles made a point to attack the rim on drives. And it worked for the first few minutes.

The drives opened up good looks from outside, highlighted by back-to-back triples from Zach Anderson seven minutes into the half. Anderson finished with a team-high 19 points, going 7-of-13 from the floor and 5-of-7 from deep, along with seven boards, two steals, and four turnovers.

The Eagles tallied six points in the paint through the first nine minutes of the half and held a 45-42 lead with 11 minutes to play.

But Indiana had other plans. After looking asleep on defense, the Hoosiers rose from their slumber and rode an excellent defensive spurt to a 14-0 run over a four-minute span. Indiana suddenly had a 56-48 lead with a little over five minutes to play.

"We had our chances," said head coach Pat Chambers. "We've got to capitalize on our chances. I've been talking about the discipline and the commitment you need to take care of the little things in a one-possession game. And for me, that's what it was."

The Eagles couldn't overcome the scoring drought and fell despite some late heroics from Anderson.

Here are three things we learned from FGCU's season opener.

No Isaiah Thompson, no problem

With last year's leading scorer Isaiah Thompson out with an injury, the stage was set for some new faces to rise to the occasion. Dallion Johnson, a Penn State transfer, looked fluid in his 28 minutes. He finished with 17 points while going 5-of-11 from 3-point range.

Freshman Rahmir Barno shined in the loss as well. Despite scoring just four points in 24 minutes, the offense was playing at a high clip with him directing traffic. His speed and quick first step got him into the paint with ease, as he dished out six assists with just one turnover in his collegiate debut.

"Kid's a winner," Chambers said. "When you've got competitors and winners on your team, you're going to give yourself a chance. He was unfazed by that environment. I thought he played as well as a freshman can play in that arena."

Zach Anderson looks ready for the lion's share of the offensive load

Anderson looked poised in the loss. He finished 5-of-7 from three, including a triple off of a steal that cut the lead to four with just under a minute left. But it wasn't just the clip at which he shot the ball, but the confidence that stood out. His form looks improved from last year, and he'll get plenty of clean looks alongside Chase Johnston, who finished with nine points on 3-of-12 shooting from deep.

Anderson also tallied seven boards and two steals. His fingerprints were all over the game, and he looked ready to lead the Eagles on both sides of the floor.

"I thought Zach was really solid," Chambers said. "He's going up against some really long and athletic guys out there, and we knew that was going to be a problem... They really altered shots and Zach made some nice plays and did a lot of good things, and his stat line proves it."

A rock fight to start the year may be just what the Eagles need

In one of the loudest and most prolific environments in all of college basketball, FGCU looked like it belonged. And there's plenty to be excited about.

You won't see many 3-for-12 nights from Johnston, the offense found their groove without last year's leading scorer, and the bigs played at a high level despite foul trouble.

"What a great opportunity for growth for us, and to get better in this situation," Chambers said. "I thought our guys competed as hard as they could, truly. We'll watch the film and we will get better from this. I can't wait to get my hands on this film... but I'm grateful we were able to be here at Assembly Hall, it was great to be back. Really enjoyed every minute of it, and I know our guys did too. This will prepare us for conference play and that's the goal here."

