Indiana hires Turnkey to assist with search for next head football coach

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana has largely avoided conducting a nation-wide search for a football coach over the last two decades.

That isn’t the case this time.

The school has hired Turnkey, a New Jersey-based search firm, to assist athletic director Scott Dolson in hiring a replacement for Tom Allen, a source with knowledge of the situation tells The Herald Times.

According to the firm’s website, it has recently assisted with head coaching searches for Texas, South Carolina and Arizona.

“TurnkeyZRG has successfully completed over 200 searches in this industry,” the site says. “We’ve placed people across every department there is … Our extensive and current work in this space allows us to start your search “on second base.” We know how to get to the right people, and get to them quickly.”

Indiana hasn’t conducted a nationwide search for a football coach since hiring Kevin Wilson in 2011. As the program’s defensive coordinator, Allen was promoted to replace Wilson less than two hours after he resigned after the 2016 season.

Wilson’s predecessor, Bill Lynch, was also an internal hire.

In seven seasons, Allen had a 33-49 overall record (18-43 in the Big Ten) with two bowl appearances. The school negotiated his $20.8 million buyout to $15.5 million, set to be paid in two installments "through the department of athletics donor funds."

While Dolson is looking to move quickly — sources tell The Herald Times a hire could come as soon as the end of the week — he’s casting a wide net in his efforts.

The mass exodus of players into the transfer portal over the last 48 hours highlighted the need to get a staff in place.

As of Monday afternoon, 12 players said they would enter the transfer portal — including starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby, standout receiver Donaven McCulley and leading rusher Trent Howland.

The important date for the new staff is Dec. 4, when the fall transfer portal window officially opens.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IU partners with Turnkey in nationwide search for football coach