Indiana to hire Mike Woodson as next head basketball coach

Yahoo Sports College Reporter Pete Thamel gives you the latest on Indiana’s men’s basketball coaching search, which seems to have come to an end with New York Knicks assistant Mike Woodson. Former Ohio State head coach Thad Matta will join Woodson at Indiana in an administration role to help ease the transition to college basketball.

