Indiana High School Sports Awards: Everything you need to know about the 2024 show

Indiana High School Sports Awards

The Indiana High School Sports Awards, presented by the Indiana Pacers, is back for another year to honor the high school athletes in the region. The show is produced with the support of the Indianapolis Colts and the Kiwanis Club of Indianapolis.

The show will be held on April 23 at Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler University in Indianapolis. Tickets will be available at a later date. All nominated athletes who RSVP will receive complementary tickets to the event thanks to sponsors. RSVP information and links will be available at a later time.

The Indiana High School Sports Awards are a statewide, nine-month student-athlete recognition program that will culminate at the red-carpet show. Nominees for player of the year for 26 sports will be announced throughout the year on indystar.com. Once again this year, the Indiana Mr. Basketball Award will be announced live at the April 23 show.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the player of the year for each sport. The awards showcase will also feature other premier awards for both on and off-the-field accomplishments of student-athletes, coaches and teams, including a courage award and coach of the year, team of the year, and the boys and girls athlete of the year awards. Once again, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s athletic department. More details on that are coming soon.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2024 INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AWARDS:

Fall nominees: Coming in December 2023.

Winter nominees: Coming in 2024

Spring nominees: Coming in 2024

Featured Speaker: To be announced.

Tickets: Information coming soon.

