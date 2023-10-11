Indiana high school football: The 15 best IHSAA sectional Week 1 games

The one thing you can count on in the hours and days after the high school football sectional draw is a steady stream of people calling for tournament seeding. But that’s a discussion for another day.

The blind draw remains the standard operating procedure and Sunday’s unveiling brought us some compelling matchups. Here are the 15 best, in my opinion, for next week’s first round (not including 5A and 6A, which do not play until Oct. 27):

15. Fountain Central (5-3) at Park Tudor (8-0), Class A Sectional 42

Park Tudor won this sectional last year for its first sectional title since 2005. That run included a 42-26 home victory over Fountain Central in the sectional semifinal. Can coach Spencer Summersville’s team do it again? The fifth-ranked Panthers, averaging 51 points a game, have not really been challenged since a 44-38 win over Shortridge in Week 3. Harvard commit D.J. Gordon is already over 1,000 yards passing (1,667 and 18 TDs) and rushing (1,061 and 21 TDs) on the season. Fountain Central’s three losses are all to 2A teams and the Mustangs can also put points on the board, averaging 33.8 per game, led by freshman quarterback Eli Foxworthy (1,446 passing yards, 19 TDs) and senior receiver Isaac Gayler (35 catches, 699 yards, 12 TDs).

14. Pioneer (5-3) at North Judson (4-4), Class A Sectional 41

North Judson won the regional each of the past two seasons before running into Adams Central in the semistate, but lost quite a bit of talent from those teams. The Bluejays average 267 rushing yards per game, led by junior Brock Benson (921 yards, 11 TDs). Traditional power Pioneer has not won a sectional since 2020 and was just a 2-8 team a year ago. But coach Adam Berry, a two-time state champion in 2017 and ’18, has a strong group again led by senior fullback Rylahn Toloza, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher. In an odd scheduling quirk, these Hoosier North Conference rivals will play Friday at Pioneer in the regular-season finale. North Judson beat Pioneer last year for the first time since 2008.

13. Lawrenceburg (6-2) at Centerville (8-0), Class 3A Sectional 31

Lawrenceburg reached the 3A state finals last year and has four consecutive sectional titles and six in the past seven years. But the Tigers might not be the sectional favorite this year. That designation could belong to Batesville, which knocked off Lawrenceburg 26-23 in Week 6. But senior quarterback Logan Ahaus has thrown for 1,053 yards and 12 TDs for the Tigers and senior Hayden Saylor has 36 receptions for 469 yards and six TDs. Centerville is undefeated but plays Class 2A and A schools during the regular season and has never won a sectional title. Centerville’s defense has forced 26 turnovers this season.

12. Bluffton (6-2) at Alexandria (7-1), Class 2A Sectional 36

Bluffton won the sectional championship last year for the first time since 1988 and is led by senior quarterback Braxton Betancourt. Alexandria is probably the favorite in this sectional, though the Tigers have never won a sectional title. Leading the way is sophomore quarterback Brady Gast (1,349 passing yards, 16 TDs), senior running back Carson Cuneo (927 yards, 16 TDs) and senior receiver Gabe McGuire (35 catches, 562 yards, nine TDs). Eastbrook (6-2), a state finalist in 2016, ’18 and ’19, likely awaits the winner of this game.

11. Andrean (3-5) at LaVille (7-1), Class 2A Sectional 33

LaVille was 9-2 in 2021 and won the sectional, then ran into Andrean and lost 35-8 in the regional. Last year, the Lancers were 10-0 before running into Andrean in the sectional semifinal and losing 28-6. But … Andrean had 2022 Mr. Football Drayk Bowen on those teams. He is now at Notre Dame. Andrean does still have senior quarterback Scott Ballentine (1,279 passing yards, eight TDs) and junior receiver James Finley (28 catches, 457 yards, two TDs). LaVille is led by senior quarterback Lucas Plummer (806 passing yards, 10 TDs) and junior running back Cody Allen (721 rushing yards, 10 TDs) and sophomore Braedyn Foster (72 tackles, 12 tackles for loss) on defense.

10. South Vermillion (7-1) at Cascade (5-3), Class 2A Sectional 37

South Vermillion’s only loss this season came in overtime to Sullivan in Week 2. The Wildcats have rolled since then behind junior quarterback Dominic Garzolini (1,932 passing yards, 28 TDs) and junior receivers Parker Weir (37 catches, 742 yards, 16 TDs) and Dallas Coleman (36 catches, 487 yards, six TDs). Cascade wants to run the ball and does it well, averaging 298 yards on the ground per game. The Cadets are led by sophomore Toby Savini (782 rushing yards, 12 TDs) and senior Damien Appleby (499 rushing yards, seven TDs). Cascade’s lone sectional title came in 1992. The favorite in this sectional is probably second-ranked Linton-Stockton (7-1), which is on the opposite side of the bracket.

9. Lapel (4-4) at Eastern Hancock (5-3), Class 2A Sectional 38

This is another oddity of scheduling as these teams will meet in the final game of the regular season Friday at Lapel, then do it again next week at Eastern Hancock. This is a balanced sectional with teams like Heritage Christian (5-3), Winchester (5-2) and Northeastern (7-1). But Lapel might the best of the bunch despite its record. The Bulldogs are led by sophomore quarterback Devin Craig (2,080 passing yards, 22 TDs) and senior receiver Nick Witte (64 catches, 846 yards, eight TDs). Eastern Hancock knocked off Lapel last year in the regular season, then lost two weeks later in the sectional. The Royals are young but talented with sophomores Elijah Edon (1,214 passing yards, eight TDs; 408 rushing yards, seven TDs), Mark Kube (804 rushing yards, 14 TDs) and Eli Manship (28 catches, 399 yards, two TDs).

8. Mishawaka Marian (4-4) at West Noble (8-0), Class 3A Sectional 26

West Noble, just outside the top-10 despite its undefeated record, probably would be the pick in this sectional if not for No. 10 Knox, which defeated the Chargers in the sectional last season, 22-0. West Noble likes to the run ball with junior Estil Pruitt (1,283 rushing yards, 20 TDs), but senior Drew Yates (896 passing yards, 13 TDs) is an efficient passer. Mishawaka Marian, which has lost only to 4A, 5A and 6A teams, won a sectional title every year from 2015 to ’21, but has been rebuilding the past two seasons. West Noble knocked off Mishawaka Marian 26-14 last year in the first round of the sectional.

7. Brebeuf Jesuit (3-4) at Northview (6-2), Class 4A Sectional 21

This sectional appears to be somewhat wide open, though Brebeuf Jesuit is probably the favorite despite its record and a defense that has allowed 33.9 points per game. The Braves can score a lot of points with junior quarterback Maverick Geske (2,172 passing yards, 22 TDs) and receivers Taylor Clark (37 catches, 698 yards, 10 TDs) and Leroy Lewis IV (42 catches, 471 yards, two TDs). Brebeuf knocked off Northview 35-7 last year in the sectional. The Knights average 332 rushing yards, led by senior Tyler Lee (1,160 yards, 18 TDs) and quarterback Kyle Cottee (998 yards, 14 TDs).

6. Scecina (5-3) at Brownstown Central (7-1), Class 2A Sectional 39

Third-ranked Brownstown Central is looking for its first sectional title since 2018, but this is also a sectional that includes No. 1 Triton Central, which will likely be waiting in the next round. Scecina has a small senior class, but the Crusaders are always a team to watch in the sectional as long as Ott Hurrle is coaching. Scecina is led by senior quarterback D.J. Mendez (1,469 passing yards, 16 TDs; 514 rushing yards, eight TDs) and senior receiver Keegan Ray (30 catches, 514 yards, five TDs). The Crusaders are allowing 29.3 points per game.

5. Hobart (6-2) at New Prairie (6-2), Class 4A Sectional 17

These are clearly the top two teams in this eight-team field and this is a rematch of last year’s sectional championship, a 49-28 New Prairie victory. Hobart has a lot of talent back from that team, including senior quarterback Jonny Sorensen (1,359 passing yards, 15 TDs; 354 rushing yards, five TDs), junior running back Willy Shearer (966 rushing yards, 16 TDs) and senior receiver T.J. Caldwell (40 catches, 704 yards, 12 TDs). New Prairie, a state runner-up last year to East Central, has a dual-threat senior quarterback Marshall Kmiecik (851 passing yards, 14 TDs; 799 rushing yards, seven TDs).

4. Danville (6-2) at Tri-West (7-1), Class 3A Sectional 29

These Hendricks County rivals meet for the second consecutive year in the first round of the sectional and the seventh consecutive season in the sectional overall. Tri-West rolled to a 21-0 win over the Warriors in Week 5, but that does not mean the Bruins are necessarily the favorite here. Danville lost to Tri-West last year in the regular season, then won the sectional rematch. In fact, the regular season loser has won the sectional rematch in four of the past six seasons. Tri-West junior Malachi Walden (971 passing yards, 12 TDs; 958 rushing yards, 10 TDs) has enjoyed a big season. Danville has struggled with some injuries, but freshman quarterback Carter Ward has played well in five games (667 passing yards, 11 TDs) in relief of junior Conner Soper. The winner here might be the sectional favorite, though it’s a balanced group with Monrovia (6-2), Western Boone (5-3) and North Montgomery (5-3) included.

3. East Noble (6-2) at New Haven (7-1), Class 4A Sectional 19

These teams just met last week with eighth-ranked East Noble coming away with a 31-21 victory over the No. 9 Bulldogs in a game that was not as close as the final score. The Knights are led by senior quarterback Zander Brazel (1,145 passing yards, 11 TDs) and senior running back Tyson Reinbold (775 rushing yards, seven TDs). New Haven was without standout wideout and Ohio State recruit Mylan Graham (34 catches, 496 yards, six TDs) in the loss to East Noble due to injury. New Haven still has talent with senior receiver Ajani Washington (36 catches, 530 yards, nine TDs) and senior quarterback Donovan Williams (1,403 passing yards, 18 TDs). Leo (6-2) is on the same side of the bracket and also a major factor in this field.

2. Pendleton Heights (6-2) at Greenfield-Central (7-1), Class 4A Sectional 22

This is a rematch of a wild game Greenfield-Central won 43-38 back in Week 4. The Arabians lost that game and then to New Palestine the following week before ripping off three consecutive wins. Pendleton Heights is led by senior quarterback Isaac Wilson (656 passing yards, six TDs; 371 rushing yards, seven TDs) and on defense by senior Nick Trout (90 tackles). No. 6 Greenfield-Central has not won a sectional title since 1975, but might have a chance this year with an offense that can throw with quarterback Dallas Freeman (1,150 passing yards, 16 TDs) and receiver Kirk Knecht (30 catches, 594 yards, eight TDs) and run for 272 yards per game. Fourth-ranked New Palestine beat both teams and is the favorite, but the winner here has a fighting chance against the Dragons in the next round.

1. Tippecanoe Valley (8-0) at Bishop Chatard (8-0), Class 3A Sectional 28

This sectional is wild with four teams ranked in the top-five and five teams in the top-10. Does fourth-ranked Tippecanoe Valley have a chance against the top-ranked and defending champion Trojans? The Vikings are led by senior Nathan Parker (1,155 rushing yards, 16 TDs) and a defense that has forced 25 turnovers and made 21 sacks. Bishop Chatard is still the team to beat in 3A, though, until proven otherwise. No. 3 Guerin Catholic, which played Chatard to a 13-7 overtime game in the regular season, plays No. 9 Peru on the same side of the bracket. No. 5 Hamilton Heights (8-0) is on the bottom half of the bracket.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

