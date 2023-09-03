What Indiana head coach Tom Allen said about Ohio State after the game

If you ask any Ohio State fan, there’s no doubt the win over Indiana was a little bittersweet. On one hand, the Buckeye defense looked dominant. On the other, the offense has some growing to do. The good news is that it was still a conference road win, and now head coach Ryan Day will have the full attention of the team.

On the other sideline, most will tell you there are no moral victories, but you have to believe Indiana believes it can build upon a game like this. In fact, head coach Tom Allen looked quite encouraged by his team’s performance after the contest when he met with the media to reflect on things.

We like to keep an ear out for what the opposing coach says after each Ohio State game, and Allen is honest and always good for some sound bites. In case you missed anything the Hoosier head coach had to say about the Buckeyes after the game, you can catch all of his remarks thanks to video from the Indiana Hoosiers YouTube channel.

Watch and listen below as Allen discuss how elite Ohio State is, the challenges the Buckeyes provided, how much respect he has for OSU’s wide receiver corps, and more.

Ohio State will now regroup a bit after an uninspiring effort and prepare to do battle with FCS opponent and in-state foe, Youngstown State on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire