Indiana guard Xavier Johnson sidelined against Maryland, Gabe Cupps gets first start

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball starting point guard Xavier Johnson wasn't in the starting lineup for the team's Big Ten opener on Friday night against Maryland.

Johnson reaggravated an ankle injury he suffered earlier in the season at the end of the first half of 89-76 win over Harvard.

He was in street clothes during pregame warmups at Assembly Hall and wearing a boot on his left ankle after being listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

Johnson is averaging 10.5 points (48.6%), 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season while averaging 31.8 minutes.

Indiana freshman Gabe Cupps got his first career start in Johnson's place. He got one of the biggest ovations from the crowd at Assembly Hall. Cupps has played key minutes down the stretch for coach Mike Woodson early in the season.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Injured Indiana guard Xavier Johnson sits out against Maryland