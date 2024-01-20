Indiana guard CJ Gunn ejected in second half against Wisconsin

MADISON — Indiana basketball guard CJ Gunn threw an elbow at Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit in the second half that got him ejected from the game.

The officials reviewed the play and called Gunn for a flagrant two, it was the Hoosiers third flagrant foul in the last four games. Xavier Johnson was thrown out of the game against Rutgers on Jan. 9 for hitting an opponent with a low blow. He hasn't returned to the lineup since committing the foul.

Gunn's elbow came as Klesmit hit four straight shots including a pair of 3-pointers to push his team's lead to 17 points. The Badgers pushed their lead to over 20 points thanks to Gunn's flagrant — Klesmit hit a pair of free throws and Kamari Mcgee hit a jumper on the possession.

Gunn went to the locker room 0 for 1 in five minutes of play. He had earned a spot in coach Mike Woodson's shortened bench rotation alongside Anthony Walker while Kaleb Banks has seen reduced minutes. He came into the game averaging 3.7 points, but led the team with 1.2 steals per game.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana guard CJ Gunn throws elbow, gets ejected against Wisconsin