Indiana football's secondary, bowl hopes ripped apart in overtime loss at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Indiana football didn't go down without a fight on Saturday despite giving up 662 total yards of offense.

The Hoosiers (3-7) lost 48-45 in overtime to Illinois after quarterback Brendan Sorsby drove the team 85 yards in the final two minutes to set up a game-tying two-point conversion with 28 seconds to go on Saturday.

Sorsby tossed it in the back of the end zone to E.J. Williams to send the game into overtime despite the defense giving up more than 600 yards of total offense.

The loss ended Indiana's hopes of reaching bowl eligibility with two games left to play.

More: Brendan Sorsby D-1 QB? 'I would’ve laughed in your face.' Now, his play has given IU hope.

The redshirt freshman was ran for 30 yards and was 3 of 4 for 55 yards with a 26-yard touchdown to DeQuece Carter on the final drive of regulation.

While Indiana jumped out to a 27-12 lead in the second quarter, the Fighting Illini scored 27 unanswered points to retake the lead.

Illinois starting quarterback Luke Altmyer was sidelined with an undisclosed injury, but former Ball State starter John Paddock came through with one of the best statistical performances for a Big Ten quarterback in the last decade.

Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby scores a touchdown during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

He threw a 21-yard game-winning touchdown to Isiah Williams in overtime.

Illinois' 662-yards tied for most yards given up by Indiana since a 51-3 loss to Wisconsin on Nov. 16, 2013 (676 yards). The Hoosiers have given up 662 yards twice during that stretch (2022 game against Ohio State, 2014 Michigan State).

Paddock's 507 passing yards are the most the Hoosiers have given up since at least 2008 and only the second time they have given up more than 500 passing yards over the last 16 seasons.

Paddock’s success helped Illinois overcome 14 penalties for 139 yards and the ejection of starting corner Tahveon Nicholson in the second half for spitting on an Indiana player.

IU’s secondary goes bust

Paddock threw 316 yards in the first half and his first eight completions all went for more than 15 yards (six of them went for 20-yards or more). It was the second most first half passing yards by a Big Ten quarterback since 2015.

While there were coverage busts a plenty — Isaiah Williams had no one defending him when he got open for a 67-yard gain — the bigger problem was Indiana’s defensive backs just couldn’t handle Illinois’ athleticism at receiver.

The Illini needed less than three minutes to go 70-plus yards down the fields on three separate possessions in the first half.

Illinois quarterback John Paddock passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Indiana has played some younger guys in the secondary in recent weeks (freshmen Jordan Shaw and JoJo Johnson) after Noah Pierre was injured, and that inexperience was an issue on Saturday.

Paddock's 42-yard touchdown pass to Williams in the second half put Illinois up 33-27. He finished with 507 yards, the most passing yards given up by Indiana since a 63-47 loss to Michigan on Oct. 19, 2013 (503 passing yards).

Williams also had a career-day with nine catches for 200 yards.

Hoosiers have a clear No. 1 receiver

Donovan McCulley set new career-highs with 7 catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns, and that was all in the first half. He made a series of impressive catches that included a back shoulder reception in the end zone while being yanked in the opposite direction by a defender.

This was the second straight week multiple defensive backs were flagged for pass interference trying to cover him as well.

With IU missing Cam Camper and Omar Cooper Jr. the 6-foot-5, 200-pounder has planted his flag as Sorsby’s go-to receiver.

Williams ended up with 11 catches for 137 yards.

Special teams switcheroo for the Hoosiers

Indiana has made a series of costly special teams gaffes this season, but it benefited from one on Saturday when Illinois punt returner Isiah Willaims muffed a punt at his own 34-yard line with 3:54 to go in the first quarter.

The turnover came after a second straight three-and-out for the Hoosiers, but the short field helped them get settled in.

Indiana running back Trent Howland gave his team a 7-3 lead with his first career touchdown on the drive.

The problem for the Hoosiers came when it turned the ball over twice in the third quarter. The first was on a bad snap exchange and the second came on a poorly thrown ball from Sorsby intended for Andison Coby.

Indiana finds a safe space

The only time Indiana’s defense wasn’t roughed up came when Illinois had the ball deep inside the red zone.

The Hoosiers forced Illinois to settle for a pair of first half field goals from inside the 10-yard line. The Illini even got a do-over on one of those possessions when safety Jordan Grier was called for holding on a failed third down attempt.

Illinois got a fresh set of downs at the 4-yard line and still didn’t score.

The Illini came up short again with a chance to put the game away with less than six minutes to go. They were flagged for multiple false starts and ended up having to settle for a 21-yard field goal when a touchdown would have put the game away.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Instant observations from Indiana football's 48-45 loss to Illinois