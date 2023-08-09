Indiana football's quarterback competition still on equal footing

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana quarterbacks Brendan Sorsby and Tayven Jackson are still splitting reps evenly with the first- and second-team offense six practices into fall camp, according to coach Tom Allen.

The Hoosiers had an off day on Wednesday ahead of another three-day block of practices that includes their first preseason scrimmage on Saturday.

“It's an equal rotation,” Allen said of the two redshirt freshmen competing for the starting job. “They are just rotating going with the ones and the twos, that's how they have been working and that will continue."

Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell said the first scrimmage is when a quarterback competition usually “starts to focus itself," but he’s not in a hurry to make a final decision.

“For me, the number one rule in decision-making is to use all time allotted, we got plenty of time between now and September 2,” Bell said. “If it's done after the first scrimmage or pretty evident, good, if it's not, good. We got a second scrimmage.”

Indiana's Brendan Sorsby (15) drops back to pass during the first day of fall camp for Indiana football at their practice facilities on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

The coaching staff is willing to give both quarterbacks that extra time given their young age. Jackson, a transfer from Tennessee, and Sorbys, a three-star signee from Indiana’s 2022 signing class, don’t have much collegiate experience either with only 10 pass attempts between them.

Neither coach got all that specific when discussing the state of the competition with Bell mostly echoing what was said in the spring about them both being “really physically talented" and noting he's happy with the progress they’ve made since the spring.

Jackson enrolled at midyear and has been with the team all offseason.

"Much further past what you would consider the ABC's, onto some D's and F's and teaching guys how to think and help themselves in pass protection, but both of them had done a great job,” Bell said.

Indiana had a quarterback competition in fall camp last year between Connor Bazelak and Jack Tuttle. Bazelak ended up winning the job and threw for 2,312 yards (55.2%) with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 starts.

Bazelak (Bowling Green) and Tuttle (Michigan) both transferred after the season.

One additional change to this year's competition is that Allen, who is free of the defensive play-calling duties, is taking on a bigger role in the evaluation process.

“I've spent a lot of time in the quarterback meetings on purpose,” Allen said. “I want to see them in all those settings, on the field and off the field, everything they do and how they prepare."

Indiana won’t be announcing a starting quarterback before the opener even if a decision gets made in the coming weeks. Allen told reporters back at Big Ten Media Days he didn’t want to give Ohio State “anything extra” before playing Week 1.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana football's quarterback competition still on equal footing