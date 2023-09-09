Indiana football's offense gets into early rhythm in 41-7 win over Indiana State

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football cruised to a 41-7 win over Indiana State on Friday night.

The Hoosiers took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter against a ISU team playing an inexperience backup quarterback. The Sycamores scored their first touchdown of the season in the loss, but still haven't scored any points on offense in eight quarters.

Indiana continued to rotate quarterbacks, but Tayven Jackson got more snaps over Brendan Sorsby (46 to 32 with Sorsby only playing one full drive in the second half).

Here’s some observations from the win:

Indiana football takes to the skies

Indiana’s game plan on Friday night reflected the lack of pass reps Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby got against Ohio State.

The Hoosiers aired it out in the early going and tried to work in as many of their skill players in the passing game as possible.

This week’s game needed to provide some clarity in the ongoing quarterback battle between the two and the only way for the coaching staff to get that was to get film of the quarterbacks running more of the offense.

Jackson, who started in Week 2, took more shots downfield — passes of 20-yards or more — than Indiana had over a full 60 minutes in the opener.

Not all of it was successful, but there was plenty to build off of for whoever wins the job.

Jackson probably has a slight edge just based on Indiana’s first two games. He had the statistical edge over Sorsby on Friday night — Jackson threw for 236 yards (18 of 21) and ran for a touchdown — and the offense was more effective with him under center as well. He was at quarterback for all four of IU's touchdown drives including a methodical 13-play, 93-yard drive in the third quarter that ran six-plus minutes off the clock.

The Jaylin Lucas experience was a roller coaster

The sophomore running back helped Indiana take control of the game with a pair of 25-yard touchdown runs in the opening minutes.

Indiana State had a hard time adjusting to Lucas’ speed and couldn’t even stop him with three defenders in the backfield on the first score. Lucas just shuffled his feet to the left and cut around the tackle to get into the open field.

Indiana's Jaylin Lucas (12) is picked up by Mike Katic (56) to celebrate Lucas' touchdown during the first half of the Indiana versus Indiana State football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Lucas later added an impressive one-handed grab to his highlight reel on a pass from Jackson that was a bit wide of the mark that he pulled in and turned into a 24-yard gain.

He had 16 touches for a season-high 137 all-purpose yards, but Indiana State’s only points came after Lucas fumbled on a carry inside the 30-yard line that was returned 30-yard for a touchdown. Lucas also muffed a punt.

Lucas isn't immune from some growing pains — this was only his 13th career game and he only had a featured role in the offense for a handful of games last year — and this game will be one to learn from for Indiana's budding star.

Sloppy play continues on IU special teams

Tom Allen talked about the special teams penalties Indiana committed in the season-opener against Ohio State every time he had a microphone in front of him last week. It will probably be a point of emphasis for the coach again this week.

The Hoosiers ran into the kicker twice, were called for an interference penalty on a punt return and had two kickoffs go out of bounds.

Throw in Lucas’ muffed punt and it wasn’t exactly a banner day for a unit that was supposed to be one of the team’s strengths.

Indiana can’t allow those miscues on special teams to continue in the coming weeks against more evenly matched opponents.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana's offense gets into early rhythm in 41-7 win over ISU