Indiana football WR Kamryn Perry announces plans to transfer after first spring practice

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football wide receiver Kamryn Perry announced plans to transfer just hours after the team wrapped up its first spring practice.

He's the second IU player to enter the portal this week after the unexpected departure of defensive tackle Philip Blidi.

Perry had three catches for 22 yards as a redshirt freshman last season. He was a three-star prospect in the 2022 signing class out of Marietta High School in Georgia.

He made the announcement on social media.

Indiana's new coaching staff placed a high priority on signing skill position players out of the transfer portal after taking over. The Hoosiers signed four wide receivers including Elijah Sarratt, who led JMU with 82 catches and 1,191 yards. Both numbers ranked second among all receivers in the Sun Belt.

New coach Curt Cignetti also convinced Donaven McCulley to take his name out of the transfer portal. McCulley led Indiana with 48 catches, 644 yards and six touchdowns last season. The other top returners at the position include E.J. Williams, Omar Cooper Jr. and Andison Coby.

"That room has a lot of older guys that have made plays in game, and I am excited about their potential to help us win football games," Cignetti said of the group, on Thursday morning.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

