Indiana football vs. Michigan TV, radio, streaming, odds

Indiana football comes off its bye week by visiting No. 2 Michigan in Big Ten East action.

Indiana (2-3, 0-2) has had a week adjust to a new play caller. Rod Carey is stepping in for the fired Walt Bell, as the Hoosiers try to improve a moribund offense that is among the nation's worst in scoring (15.8), total yardage (278.3) and yards per play (4.3). Tayven Jackson remains the starting quarterback.

Michigan (6-0, 3-0) hasn't been challenged, allowing an opponent to score no more than 10 points in a game. The Wolverines ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense (6.7) and are second in yardage defense (233.3). They also play clean, averaging 2.3 penalties for 17.3 yards per game, both the fewest nationally.

Indiana vs. Michigan football kickoff

Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

What channel is Indiana football vs. Michigan on?

TV: Fox, with Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analysis) and Jenny Taft (sideline reporting)

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 382 and 972, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana football vs. Michigan odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Michigan by 33.5 points

Over/under: 45.5 total points

Indiana football leaders

Tayven Jackson (61.7% completions, 862 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs); Jaylin Lucas (212 rushing yards, 4.3 per carry, 2 TDs; 19 catches, 140 yards, 1 TD; 7 punt returns, 8 kickoff returns); Donaven McCulley (18 catches, 11.6 yards per, 1 TD); Aaron Casey (43 tackles, 6 for loss, 2 sacks); Andre Carter (20 tackles, 6 for loss, 2 sacks).

Michigan football leaders

J.J. McCarthy (77.6% completions, 1,305 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs); Blake Corum (494 rushing yards, 6.0 yards per carry, 10 TDs); Roman Wilson (22 catches for 382 yards, 17.4 per catch, 8 TDs); Junior Colson (27 tackles).

Indiana football weather

Rain and a high of about 50 degrees are forecast for Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Indiana football schedule 2023

Michigan football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Time, TV/Result Sept. 2 vs. East Carolina W, 30-3 Sept. 9 vs. UNLV W, 35-7 Sept. 16 vs. Bowling Green W, 31-6 Sept. 22 vs. Rutgers W, 31-7 Sept. 30 at Nebraska W, 45-7 Oct. 7 at Minnesota W, 52-10 Oct. 14 vs. Indiana Noon, Fox Oct. 28 at Michigan State NBC, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 vs. Purdue TBA, TBA Nov. 11 at Penn State Noon, Fox Nov. 18 at Maryland TBA, TBA Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State TBA, TBA

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football vs. Michigan TV, radio, streaming, betting odds