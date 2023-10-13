Advertisement

Indiana football vs. Michigan TV, radio, streaming, odds

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Indiana football comes off its bye week by visiting No. 2 Michigan in Big Ten East action.

Indiana (2-3, 0-2) has had a week adjust to a new play caller. Rod Carey is stepping in for the fired Walt Bell, as the Hoosiers try to improve a moribund offense that is among the nation's worst in scoring (15.8), total yardage (278.3) and yards per play (4.3). Tayven Jackson remains the starting quarterback.

Michigan (6-0, 3-0) hasn't been challenged, allowing an opponent to score no more than 10 points in a game. The Wolverines ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense (6.7) and are second in yardage defense (233.3). They also play clean, averaging 2.3 penalties for 17.3 yards per game, both the fewest nationally.

Indiana vs. Michigan football kickoff

Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

What channel is Indiana football vs. Michigan on?

TV: Fox, with Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analysis) and Jenny Taft (sideline reporting)

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 382 and 972, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana football vs. Michigan odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Michigan by 33.5 points

Over/under: 45.5 total points

Indiana football leaders

Tayven Jackson (61.7% completions, 862 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs); Jaylin Lucas (212 rushing yards, 4.3 per carry, 2 TDs; 19 catches, 140 yards, 1 TD; 7 punt returns, 8 kickoff returns); Donaven McCulley (18 catches, 11.6 yards per, 1 TD); Aaron Casey (43 tackles, 6 for loss, 2 sacks); Andre Carter (20 tackles, 6 for loss, 2 sacks).

Michigan football leaders

J.J. McCarthy (77.6% completions, 1,305 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs); Blake Corum (494 rushing yards, 6.0 yards per carry, 10 TDs); Roman Wilson (22 catches for 382 yards, 17.4 per catch, 8 TDs); Junior Colson (27 tackles).

Indiana football weather

Rain and a high of about 50 degrees are forecast for Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Indiana football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Time, TV/Result

Sept. 2

vs. Ohio State

L, 23-3

Sept. 8

vs. Indiana State

W, 41-7

Sept. 16

vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium)

L, 21-14

Sept. 23

vs. Akron

W, 29-27, 4 OT

Sept. 30

at Maryland

L, 44-17

Oct. 14

at Michigan

Noon, Fox

Oct. 21

vs. Rutgers

Noon, BTN

Oct. 28

at Penn State

TBA, TBA

Nov. 4

vs. Wisconsin

TBA, TBA

Nov. 11

at Illinois

TBA, TBA

Nov. 18

vs. Michigan State

TBA, TBA

Nov. 25

at Purdue

TBA, TBA

Michigan football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Time, TV/Result

Sept. 2

vs. East Carolina

W, 30-3

Sept. 9

vs. UNLV

W, 35-7

Sept. 16

vs. Bowling Green

W, 31-6

Sept. 22

vs. Rutgers

W, 31-7

Sept. 30

at Nebraska

W, 45-7

Oct. 7

at Minnesota

W, 52-10

Oct. 14

vs. Indiana

Noon, Fox

Oct. 28

at Michigan State

NBC, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4

vs. Purdue

TBA, TBA

Nov. 11

at Penn State

Noon, Fox

Nov. 18

at Maryland

TBA, TBA

Nov. 25

vs. Ohio State

TBA, TBA

