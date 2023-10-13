Indiana football vs. Michigan TV, radio, streaming, odds
Indiana football comes off its bye week by visiting No. 2 Michigan in Big Ten East action.
Indiana (2-3, 0-2) has had a week adjust to a new play caller. Rod Carey is stepping in for the fired Walt Bell, as the Hoosiers try to improve a moribund offense that is among the nation's worst in scoring (15.8), total yardage (278.3) and yards per play (4.3). Tayven Jackson remains the starting quarterback.
Michigan (6-0, 3-0) hasn't been challenged, allowing an opponent to score no more than 10 points in a game. The Wolverines ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense (6.7) and are second in yardage defense (233.3). They also play clean, averaging 2.3 penalties for 17.3 yards per game, both the fewest nationally.
Indiana vs. Michigan football kickoff
Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
What channel is Indiana football vs. Michigan on?
TV: Fox, with Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analysis) and Jenny Taft (sideline reporting)
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 382 and 972, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana football vs. Michigan odds
Via BetMGM
Favorite: Michigan by 33.5 points
Over/under: 45.5 total points
Indiana football leaders
Tayven Jackson (61.7% completions, 862 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs); Jaylin Lucas (212 rushing yards, 4.3 per carry, 2 TDs; 19 catches, 140 yards, 1 TD; 7 punt returns, 8 kickoff returns); Donaven McCulley (18 catches, 11.6 yards per, 1 TD); Aaron Casey (43 tackles, 6 for loss, 2 sacks); Andre Carter (20 tackles, 6 for loss, 2 sacks).
Michigan football leaders
J.J. McCarthy (77.6% completions, 1,305 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs); Blake Corum (494 rushing yards, 6.0 yards per carry, 10 TDs); Roman Wilson (22 catches for 382 yards, 17.4 per catch, 8 TDs); Junior Colson (27 tackles).
Indiana football weather
Rain and a high of about 50 degrees are forecast for Ann Arbor on Saturday.
Indiana football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
vs. Ohio State
Sept. 8
vs. Indiana State
Sept. 16
vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium)
Sept. 23
vs. Akron
Sept. 30
at Maryland
Oct. 14
at Michigan
Noon, Fox
Oct. 21
vs. Rutgers
Noon, BTN
Oct. 28
at Penn State
TBA, TBA
Nov. 4
vs. Wisconsin
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
at Illinois
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Michigan State
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
at Purdue
TBA, TBA
Michigan football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
vs. East Carolina
W, 30-3
Sept. 9
vs. UNLV
W, 35-7
Sept. 16
vs. Bowling Green
W, 31-6
Sept. 22
vs. Rutgers
W, 31-7
Sept. 30
at Nebraska
W, 45-7
Oct. 7
at Minnesota
W, 52-10
Oct. 14
vs. Indiana
Noon, Fox
Oct. 28
at Michigan State
NBC, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4
vs. Purdue
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
at Penn State
Noon, Fox
Nov. 18
at Maryland
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Ohio State
TBA, TBA
