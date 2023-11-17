Indiana football vs. Michigan State: Scouting report, prediction

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football will try to hold onto The Old Brass Spittoon this weekend when it hosts Michigan State.

Kickoff Saturday at Memorial Stadium is set for noon.

There was a lot of talk from both coaches this week about playing with both teams eliminated from bowl contention.

Michigan State interim coach Harlan Bennett described it as “closing the circle” and “finishing” while Allen focused his message on the importance of rivalry games and sending out the seniors on a high note.

The Hoosiers have won two of the last three in the series and the last two have been one-possession games.

“We definitely have a lot to play for, and we understand that it's a testament to your character as a person, as a team, and as a program when you don't allow the circumstances on the outside to dictate your focus, your effort, how you do things on a daily basis and eventually how you perform on game day,” Allen said. “Great opportunity in front of us, and we're excited about it.”

Spartans quarterback situation is a Thorne-y issue

Michigan State’s returning starting quarterback Payton Thorne’s decision to transfer after spring practice cast a long shadow.

The Spartans started Noah Kim in their first five games, but he was benched (and has since been injured) in favor of redshirt freshman Katin Houser. The coaching staff also carved out a role for true freshman Sam Leavitt, but backed away from that plan to preserve his redshirt.

That leaves Houser as MSU’s starter this weekend against Indiana. He’s thrown for 766 yards (57.1%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Nov. 11, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser (12) looks for an open man during Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

None of the quarterbacks have generated sustained success for the Spartans. They are averaging 16.7 points per game with only nine touchdowns in the last eight games — that scoring average is worst in the Big Ten and 130th out of 133 FBS teams — and 305.4 total yards per game.

MSU’s availability report isn’t pretty

Michigan State tied for the longest injury availability reports in the Big Ten last week with 13 players listed as out.

The list included two of their top receivers (Tre Mosley and Jaron Glover), starting defensive end Kris Bogle and both starting corners (Dillon Tatum and Charles Brantley). Brantley hasn’t played since suffering an injury in a Week 3 game against Washington.

Ohio State took advantage of MSU’s thinned out two-deep. The Spartans had one completion of more than 15 yards and finished the game with 88 passing yards, the fewest since 2018. Their patchwork secondary allowed 353 yards on 76.5% passing and three touchdowns.

The person those injuries might benefit the most for Indiana is receiver Donaven McCulley. The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder has 20 catches for 300 yards and four touchdowns in the last three games. Illinois basically found it impossible to defend McCulley down the stretch and were flagged for a half dozen pass interference penalties.

Fault lines develop in Indiana’s secondary

Indiana’s defensive backs were struggling to even communicate the calls last week against Illinois. Those types of problems don’t typically pop up in Week 10.

The Hoosiers have been without starting husky Noah Pierre since he was injured on Oct. 14 against Michigan, but that doesn’t account for what transpired last week. The unit’s best three-game stretch of the season came with Pierre sidelined and true freshman Jordan Shaw getting extended play time.

Allen said the coaching staff has gone back to basics this week to get things cleaned up.

It will help that Michigan State doesn’t have anyone nearly as talented as Illinois receiver Isiah Williams or even No. 2 receiver Pat Bryant, but coverage busts can happen against anybody

“There's a reason for everything, and we've got to face it and identify it,” Allen said.

Prediction: Indiana 34, Michigan State 21

Indiana will have a rare talent advantage against a conference opponent this weekend. The Hoosiers still could use an inspired effort like the one they got when they traveled to East Lansing last year and overcame a 24-7 halftime deficit to make sure this one doesn’t come down to the wire.

