Indiana football vs. Michigan: Scouting report, prediction

BLOOMINGTON — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh offered this scouting report of this year’s Indiana football team on Monday during his weekly press conference.

“They are a gritty team, I’ve always thought that about them,” Harbaugh said. “Gritty leadership, tough outfit. We are going to have to play good. They are being more efficient in all phases…I see them on an upward trajectory as well.”

That’s not the Hoosiers team Tom Allen has seen in recent weeks.

The one that got run over in the second half by Akron in a near upset or the one that had an uninspired effort in all three phases at Maryland, and it probably goes without saying that a team on an upward trajectory wouldn’t have to fire its offensive coordinator.

Michigan is actually facing an Indiana team looking to hit the reset button with season starting to veer off the rails.

More: ‘It’s personal where you went to school.’ Meet new Indiana football OC Rod Carey

Michigan’s defense has been pretty good this season (that’s putting it mildly)

Michigan’s defensive numbers are kind of insane through six games.

The Wolverines are the top ranked scoring defense in the country (6.7 points allowed per game) and have only given up four touchdowns. They rank No. 3 in total defense (233.3 yards allowed), No. 13 in rushing defense (90.83 yards allowed) and No. 2 in passing defense (142.5 yards allowed).

They have the best red zone defense in the country as well by a wide margin — opposing offenses have scored three times (only one touchdown) on eight trips inside the 25-yard line.

It’s not a great matchup under ideal circumstances for Indiana, and things aren’t exactly going great in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers put a new offensive coordinator in place nine days ago, benched their redshirt freshman quarterback against Maryland and have only scored seven touchdowns against FBS opponents (tied for 127th out of 133 FBS teams).

They might be a little healthier than they were two weeks ago thanks to the bye, but no one who is sidelined on offense (Josh Henderson, Cam Camper, Bradley Archer, E.J. Williams) would swing the game to Indiana’s favor.

More: How an IU football players-only meeting led Tom Allen to change how he runs practice

Will IU players accept the challenge Tom Allen laid out for them?

The Indiana team that took the field against Maryland is probably going to look very similar to the one that faces Michigan on Saturday.

While Allen hinted that playing time would be up for grabs going into the bye week, he walked that back on Monday. The coaching staff didn’t revisit the quarterback competition — Tayven Jackson will start against the Wolverines — and Allen said they aren’t making any “massive” personnel changes.

For now.

“I want all our guys to know that for every position, we've all got to play better,” Allen said. “Offensive line has to play better -- running backs, receivers. Tight ends -- the whole offense, the whole defense.”

Allen is going to have to consider more drastic changes if the losses keep piling up and bowl contention goes out the window. He’s drawing a line in the sand for players and doing it publicly.

Will it work?

Indiana will be hard-pressed to win this weekend, but a similar effort to the one they had against Ohio State will at least show Allen’s messaging isn’t falling on deaf ears.

More: Tayven Jackson remains starting QB as Indiana football looks for different results

Rod Carey and Tayven Jackson: Match made in heaven?

Former Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell’s struggles as a play caller were hurting Jackson more than anybody. He did very little to take advantage of the quarterback’s mobility and seemed at a loss for how to get him into a rhythm in the passing game.

The Hoosiers performance in the second half against Louisville seemed like a proof of concept for the offense, but Bell abandoned what worked in that game.

Jaylin Lucas acted more as a receiver against the Cardinals and had 10 catches on 12 targets, but had five targets combined over the next two weeks and the routes out of the backfield they relied on developed way too slowly.

Jackson was really effective against Louisville by taking timely deep shots when he saw man coverage down the sideline. He was 3 of 3 with 95 yards and a touchdown on throws of 20-yards or more. He was 2 of 14 and had 80 yards over the next two games on throws in that same range.

Can Carey put together a more effective game plan?

He had success throughout his tenure at Northern Illinois with dual-threat quarterbacks and his coaching staff got consistent production out of them in the ground game. Carey called plays in 2012 when Jordan Lynch had 4,953 total yards (1,815 rushing) and 44 touchdowns.

No one is expecting Jackson to put up numbers like that, but it shows Carey knows how to identify his offense’s strengths and lean on what works.

Prediction: Michigan 41, Indiana 10

The coaching change was a necessary move during the bye week, but this is a less than ideal opponent to welcome in a new offensive coordinator. Scoring at least one touchdown might be the best case scenario for Indiana this week and that’s not a knock on Carey. Michigan has only allowed four touchdowns in six games and hasn’t allowed any of its opponents to score more than one touchdown. One other encouraging sign for the Hoosiers would be avoiding a slow start. It’s still hard to imagine them avoiding a lopsided final score, but it would give them something to build on going into the Rutgers game.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Previewing Indiana football's 2023 matchup against Michigan