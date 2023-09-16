Indiana football vs. Louisville: How to watch, betting odds, injuries, tickets

Indiana football and Louisville meet on a neutral venue when they both travel north to Indianapolis.

Indiana (1-1) lost to Ohio State and defeated Indiana State. The Hoosiers named Tayven Jackson (73.1% completions, 260 passing yards, 1 rushing touchdown) their No. 1 quarterback this week after splitting time with Brendan Sorsby the first two games. Louisville (2-0) has wins over Georgia Tech and Murray State. Jack Plummer (64.2%, 494 yards, 4 TDs, 3 interceptions) is the Cardinals' quarterback.

Tom Allen (31-41) is in his eighth year as IU coach. Jeff Brohm (68-44 in 10 years overall) is in his first season at Louisville. He previously coached at Purdue, where he had a 4-1 record against Indiana.

Indiana vs. Louisville start time today

Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

What channel is Indiana vs. Louisville on today?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 202 and 965, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

What are the betting odds for Indiana vs. Louisville?

Favorite: Louisville by 10 points, according to DraftKings

Over/under: 50.5 total points

Moneyline: Louisville -360, Indiana +285

Players to watch

Indiana: Jaylin Lucas (112 rushing yards, 2 TDs), Omar Cooper Jr. (7 receptions, 101 yards), Aaron Casey (18 tackles), Andre Carter (4 tackles for loss).

Louisville: Jawhar Jordan (231 rushing yards, 3 TDs), Jamari Thrash (10 catches, 170 yards, 3 TDs), T.J. Quinn (12 tackles).

Injury report

Indiana: Receivers Cam Camper (lower body) and E.J. Williams (hand) left the Indiana State game with injuries.

Louisville: Defensive back M.J. Griffin (leg) out for the season, and Jaden Minkins and D'Angelo Hutchinson are uncertain for this matchup.

Indiana football tickets

