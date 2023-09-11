Indiana football vs. Louisville football team leaders, injuries, storylines

Indiana football takes on the Louisville Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at noon Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 (BTN).

The Hoosiers (1-1) were largely outclassed in their opener against Ohio State and outclassed Indiana State in their second game. We may learn more about what to truly expect from them in this game.

Tayven Jackson (18-of-21, 236 yards) appeared to gain the edge over Brendan Sorsby (9-of-16, 108 yards) at quarterback with his performance against ISU. IU had five rushing touchdowns, including two by Jaylin Lucas (10 carries, 88 yards). Omar Cooper Jr. had 7 catches for 101 yards.

Two IU receivers, Cam Camper (left) and E.J. Williams (hand), left the game with injuries.

The Cardinals (2-0) − coached by former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm − rallied from 15 points down to win an Atlantic Coast Conference opener over Georgia Tech before easily handling lower-division Murray State. Louisville had last weekend off.

Former Boilermakers QB Jack Plummer leads Louisville (64.2% completions, 494 yards, 4 touchdowns, 3 interceptions). Jawhar Jordan (231 yards, 3 TDs) leads the rushing attack and Jamari Thrash (10 catches, 170 yards, 3 TDs) is Plummer's top target.

Louisville has depth issues in the defensive backfield with M.J. Griffin (leg) out for the season, and Jaden Minkins and D'Angelo Hutchinson uncertain for this matchup.

Louisville is an opening 9.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 53.5 total points. Money line: Louisville -355, Indiana +280.

Come back throughout the week as storylines develop for this matchup.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football vs. Louisville football betting odds, TV, streaming