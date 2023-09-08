Indiana football vs. Indiana State: Scouting report, prediction

BLOOMINGTON — This will be Indiana football’s last tuneup before the 2023 really starts.

No, this isn’t the preseason, but it might as well be with the Hoosiers using the first two games to continue a quarterback competition that started back when they signed Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson.

Indiana coach Tom Allen nows the road to a bowl game means getting the quarterback decision right and winning upcoming games against similarly matched Power Five teams on the schedule like Louisville.

That gives this Indiana State added importance even though (spoiler alert) it should be an easy win.

More: Indiana OC Walt Bell has a few regrets about OSU loss: ‘I played pitter-patter too long’

Indiana State’s offense is in rough shape

Indiana State was shutout 27-0 in a season-opening loss to Eastern Illinois last week and gave up 16 points (!) on offense. The Sycamores threw a pair of pick sixes and gave up a safety as part of a six-turnover effort (four interceptions).

Part of the problem was the absence of expected starting quarterback Cade Chambers, who was the Missouri Valley Football Conference freshman of the year. Backup quarterbacks Gavin Screw and Evan Olaes both played in Chambers’ absence.

Indiana State coach Curt Mallory didn’t disclose the injury Chambers is dealing with during his midweek press conference, but ruled him out for Friday night’s game. Mallory also didn’t share any details about what his plan at quarterback is for ISU’s visit to Bloomington.

The program’s offensive struggles were part of the problem for Indiana State last year when it went 2-9 with an offense that ranked near the bottom of the FCS in points (16 per game) and total offense (298.1 yards per game).

Indiana State lost 56-0 in their last game against an FBS opponent with a loss to Purdue.

More: Indiana football’s surprising position swap on offensive line might not be temporary

Will Indiana’s starting quarterback please step up?

This will be a pivotal moment for Indiana quarterbacks Brendan Sorsby and Tayven Jackson.

The Hoosiers extended the quarterback competition between the two in hopes of getting enough film of the two in real game situations to make a more informed decision.

They head into Week 2 just as bunched up as they were coming out of fall camp.

“I don't think either one of them just separated from the other,” Allen said. “Just my opinion, just looking at it. You guys all saw the same thing I saw…That's what we're looking for, someone just to separate and become the guy.”

One point of emphasis for Allen this week is to eliminate special teams penalties that cost Indiana 50 yards in field position. The Hoosiers opened three possessions backed up inside their own 10-yard line against Ohio State.

Allen is hoping the quarterbacks get some more room to operate this week to better showcase their ability to run the offense.

The focus for Sorsby will be his decision-making on the option-orientated plays offensive coordinator Walt Bell wants to make a focus on the offense — he was tackled behind the line of scrimmage twice last week as he froze up — while Jackson needs to get more pass reps after going 1 of 5 last week.

IU’s defense can’t take step backward

Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Fryar made a bold prediction for the Hoosiers after facing them in Week 1.

"I think Indiana is going to a bowl game this year, easily," Fryar said. "I think they're going to be a good team, a really good team, actually with that defense."

That’s not faint praise.

Fryar was OSU’s starting right tackle each of the past two seasons against the Hoosiers and was able to see the improvements they made first-hand.

Indiana held Ohio State to 2 of 12 on third down, had 11 quarterback pressures, five tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and forced a turnover.

This was less than a year removed from OSU putting up 56 points and 662 total yards of offense against the Hoosiers. The Buckeyes had seven explosive plays in the win (gains of 20-yards or more), but they only had two of them last week.

What would success look like on Friday?

The first-team defense certainly needs to shut Indiana State out as long as they are in the game and shorten the field for the offense by forcing more negative plays than they did a week ago.

Prediction: Indiana 37, Indiana State 0

Indiana hasn’t scored more than 40 points in 23 straight games. This would certainly be the game to break that streak, but that offensive performance against Ohio State didn’t inspire much confidence and rotating two quarterbacks is another hurdle to overcome. The Hoosiers still have enough of a talent advantage that fans won’t have to sweat through this one.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana football vs. Indiana State: Scouting report, prediction