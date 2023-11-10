Indiana football vs. Illinois: Scouting report, prediction

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football is looking for its first back-to-back conference wins since 2020 on Saturday.

The Hoosiers will have to do it on the road in Champaign against an Illinois football team also trying to salvage bowl eligibility.

Bret Bielema’s team has taken a pretty solid step back from last year when it had the No. 1 scoring defense and No. 3 in total defense — many of the key faces of that unit are in the NFL — but they still have some solid wins on their resume (Toledo and Minnesota) and are 4-1 in one possession games this season.

Illinois quarterback situation could come down to the wire

Indiana coach Tom Allen previewed this weekend’s game on Thursday as if his team was going to be facing quarterback Luke Altmyer, but that might not be the case. He suffered an undisclosed injury last week against Minnesota and hasn’t practiced this week.

Altmyer has thrown for 1,883 yards (64.8%) this season with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in nine starts. He also has 282 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

“Monday there are some things that kicked in right after the game,” Bielema said, on Thursday. “Tuesday we were hopeful that he was going to get involved a little bit on Wednesday. That got pushed back, so he hasn’t officially been cleared.”

Bielema said he would be comfortable playing the former Ole Miss quarterback if he gets medical clearance on Friday or Saturday morning, but if he’s unavailable John Paddock would likely get the starting nod.

Paddock threw a game-winning touchdown to Isiah Williams in relief of Altmyer last week. He started for Ball State last season and threw for 2,719 yards with 18 touchdowns. He spent three seasons as the team’s primary backup quarterback before that.

All eyes on No. 1

Isaiah Williams is on pace to lead Illinois in receiving for a third straight year.

He leads the Big Ten with 59 receptions and is second with 77.0 yards per game. He had 13 for 131 yards — both career highs — and two touchdowns including the game-winner. He has six catches of 25 yards or more this season.

According to Allen, Williams has improved his route-running and ball skills from last season. That’s a concern for the coach considering he had nine catches for 112 yards with a touchdown against the Hoosiers when the teams played each other last year.

“You got to know where he’s at all the time, he’s a guy that can beat you,” Allen said.

While Williams primarily lines up in the slot, he does occasionally split out wide and he also returns punts for Illinois.

Can Indiana cross the finish line?

Amidst all the good vibes from IU’s win over Wisconsin, Allen expressed concern about the offense not delivering a knockout blow in the second half.

“It's about finishing, and we've talked about it over and over,” Allen said. “If you want to win important games, you've got to finish.”

The most glaring failure last week came when Aaron Casey forced a fumble that the defense recovered at Wisconsin’s 44-yard line just outside of field goal range. The offense lost 11 yards on the ensuing drive.

Indiana’s overall numbers down in the second half were ugly: 26 plays for 36 total yards. The Hoosiers had six first downs, but two of those came on penalties and they were 0 for 4 in the fourth quarter on third down.

That won’t fly this weekend considering the Fighting Illini’s late game heroics last weekend against Minnesota weren’t a one-time thing.

They beat Toledo in Week 1 thanks to a 12-play, 64-yard game-winning drive in the final minutes with Caleb Griffin kicking a 29-yard game-winning field goal with five seconds left. Griffin also kicked a 43-yard game-winner against Maryland as time expired.

Prediction: Indiana 24, Illinois 17

Altmyer’s uncertain status pushes this one in Indiana’s favor. The Hoosiers still need to be mindful about avoiding those CATs (Crimes Against the Team) that plagued them during four-game losing streak, but last week was a step in the right direction that they should be able to build off of.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Previewing Indiana football's 2023 matchup against Illinois