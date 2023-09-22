Indiana football vs. Akron What we're watching: Keys for win, black unis, predictions

If Indiana football has any hope of a bowl bid this season, it has to finish its nonconference schedule with a win over visiting Akron on Saturday night. (BTN).

IU (1-2) had an encouraging second half after falling behind 21-0 to Louisville, but was stuffed on a late 4th-and-goal play and lost 21-14.

IU football recruiting: Fishers RB Khobie Martin commits to Hoosiers

Talking Points: Basketball ticket intrigue, Gucci Mane, Tayven the leader, more

Zach's 3 keys for IU football vs. Akron

Yes, IU is wearing black

Indiana is attempting a Black Out on Saturday night, encouraging fans to wear black to match the Hoosiers' Adidas "Ghost" jerseys.

IU unveiled the unis — black with red lettering and white trim, and a red stripe on the pants — on social media earlier this week.

IU vs. Akron betting odds

As of noon Friday, Indiana is a 16.5-point favorite, according to Bet MGM, with an over/under of 46.5 points. Moneyline: Akron +575, Indiana -900.

What channel is IU vs. Akron on today?

TV: BTN

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Protecting Tayven Jackson

Much-maligned a year ago, IU's offensive line allowed zero sacks against Louisville. Indiana was the only Big Ten team to not allow a sack in Week 3. That's a good sign for a young, inexperienced quarterback and the work new offensive line coach Bob Bostad is doing.

While offense is work in progress, D looks good

Indiana's defense ranks among the top-50 nationally in four of the five major statistical categories: passing yards allowed (19th; 165.3), red zone defense (27th; .714), total defense (38th; 298.3) and scoring defense (39th; 17.0).

Indiana vs. Akron series history

IU is 3-0 all-time against the Zips, with the last meeting coming in 2010, a 35-20 victory for Indiana. All four meetings have come since the 2007 season and have been decided by double-digit point totals.

Prediction

Zach Osterman, IndyStar: Akron gave Kentucky a bit of a scare last weekend, but despite Joe Moorhead’s pedigree the Zips have struggled mightily on offense. Moorhead’s familiarity with Allen from his time at Penn State might let him throw in a few surprises, but it’s hard not to see this as a comfortable IU win. The more the Hoosiers can build Tayven Jackson’s confidence and keep the good vibes rolling on defense, the better. IU 41, Akron 14.

Mike Niziolek, Bloomington Herald-Times: Kentucky let Akron hang around in a three turnover effort and somehow went into halftime with only a 14-0 lead after allowing only 72 yards of offense. Indiana should win handily, but after an up-and-down start of the season Allen is going to want a cleaner effort and a fast start like it had against Indiana State. This will act as a confidence-builder for a must-win game (for bowl purposes) against Maryland. IU 38, Akron 10.

IU football weather

Sunny and a high of 80 degrees are forecast in Bloomington. Sunset at 7:41 p.m. with temperatures dipping to 50 degrees overnight.

