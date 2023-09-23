Indiana football vs. Akron TV, odds, uniforms, weather

Indiana football hosts Akron in its final non-conference game of the season, and the Hoosiers will come out with a new look. IU is debuting its "ghost" alternate uniforms against the Zips.

The Hoosiers (1-2) are led by quarterback Tayven Jackson, who performed well in a loss to Louisville last week. IU's defense struggled in the first half before denying the Cardinals in the second.

Akron (1-2) is coming off a blowout loss to Kentucky and has many offensive questions. No Zips rusher has topped 40 yards in a game.

Scouting report, prediction: What do the Hoosiers face against the Zips?

Look to the future: Fishers RB Khobie Martin commits to Hoosiers

Indiana vs. Akron start time today

7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana

What channel is Indiana vs. Akron on today?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

What are the betting odds for Indiana vs. Arkon?

Favorite: Indiana by 16.5 points, according to DraftKings

Over/under: 46 total points

Moneyline: Akron +550, Indiana -800

Purdue football weather

Partly cloudy skies, with temperatures falling from the upper 70s.

Players to watch

Indiana: Tayven Jackson (71.7% completions, 559 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception); Jaylin Lucas (141 rushing yards, 15 catches, 3 total TDs); Josh Henderson (91 rushing yards, 88 receiving yards, 2 total TDs); Cam Camper (9 catches, 16.2 yards per); Aaron Casey (28 tackles, 2 sacks); Phillip Dunnam (21 tackles, 2 INTs).

Akron: D.J. Irons (65.3% completions, 392 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT); Jeff Undercuffler (75% completions, 269 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs); Lorenzo Lindgard (78 rushing yards, 3.7 yards per carry; 7 catches, 1 TD); Alex Adams (14 catches, 1 TD); Bryan McCoy (25 tackles); C.J. Nunnally IV (11 tackles, 3 sacks).

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football vs. Akron TV, odds, uniforms, weather