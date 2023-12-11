Who has Indiana football’s new staff offered scholarships to in the transfer portal?

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football’s new coach Curt Cignetti is looking for some experienced talent in the transfer portal.

He won’t be lacking for options.

More than 1,100 FBS players have already entered the transfer portal in this cycle, the portal window opened on Dec. 4.and runs through Jan. 2. The number includes 26 players from the Hoosiers roster; three have already committed elsewhere.

“You have to engage in the portal because everybody's turning over at least 30 percent of their roster right now,” Cignetti said, during his introductory press conference. “If you don't, you've got no chance.”

Cignetti scored his first win with the verbal commitment of Wake Forest running back Justice Ellison on Sunday. Ellison ran for 1,909 yards (4.5 per carry) with 15 touchdowns in four seasons.

Indiana still has a long list of needs.

Here’s a look at some of the offers that have gone out from Indiana’s new staff over the last week:

More: Indiana football projected scholarship chart at start of Curt Cignetti’s tenure

Cyrus Allen

Position: WR

Previous school: Louisiana Tech

Year: Junior (2 years of eligibility)

Allen made 18 starts in his two seasons with Louisiana Tech. In 2023, he had 46 catches for 778 yards with four touchdowns. He ranked fifth in Conference USA with 70.7 yards per game and three games with more than 100 yards. He also returned kicks for the school.

Mario Anderson

Positon: RB

Previous school: South Carolina

Year: Grad Transfer (1 year of eligibility)

Anderson led the team with 707 rushing yards (4.9 per carry) with three touchdowns. He also had 22 catches for 153 yards and a score. He landed at South Carolina after four seasons with Newberry College where he put up 3,301 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns, and was a two-time first-team all-conference performer.

Ethan Boyd

Position: OT

Previous school: Michigan State

Year: Redshirt Junior (2 years of eligibility)

Boyd played 313 snaps (all at right tackle) in 2023 in 12 games. He made three starts (Ohio State, Nebraska and Minnesota) and only allowed one sack on 74 pass attempts during that stretch.

Derrick Canteen

Position: CB

Previous school: Virginia Tech

Year: Grad Transfer (1 year of eligibility)

Canteen, who has played in 38 career games, had 42 tackles (22 solo), five pass breakups and an interception in his lone season with Virginia Tech. He spent his first three years at Georgia State and had double-digit pass breakups in two of them.

TJ Crandall

Position: CB

Previous school: Colorado State

Year: Sophomore (3 years of eligibility)

Crandall had 19 tackles (13 solo) with one interception and two pass breakups. He was the team’s second-highest rated defender (303 snaps and five starts), according to Pro Football Focus. Opposing quarterbacks were 9 of 16 with 152 yards when targeting him.

Miles Cross

Position: WR

Previous school: Ohio

Year: Senior (1 year of eligibility)

Cross had 47 catches with a team-high 617 yards and five touchdowns. It was his second straight season with at least 45 catches and 500 yards. He had at least six catches in four different games in 2023.

Tyrell Henry

Position: WR

Previous school: Michigan State

Year: Junior (2 years of eligibility)

Henry had 24 catches for 195 yards with three touchdowns and played a key role on special teams as the team’s primary kick and punt returner. He was third on the team with 489 all-purpose yards.

Samuel Franklin

Position: RB

Previous school: UT Martin

Year: Redshirt Junior (2 years of eligibility)

Franklin was named first-team Big South-OVC Football Association with 223 carries for 1,386 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also a finalist for the Walter Payton Award given annually to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS. In 2022, he was named OVC Freshman of the Year.

Justin Joly

Position: TE

Previous school: UConn

Year: Junior (2 years of eligibility)

As a sophomore, Joly caught 56 passes for 578 yards (10.3 yards per catch) with two touchdowns. He led the team in both receptions and receiving yards. According to Pro Football Focus, he made 10 contested catches and forced 16 missed tackles. He caught at least one pass in 19 of the 24 games he played.

Robert Lewis

Position: WR

Previous school: Georgia State

Year: Redshirt Senior (2 years of eligibility)

Lewis had the most productive year of his career in 2023 with a team-high 70 catches for 877 yards and seven touchdowns. He set career-highs along the way with 220 receiving yards against Charlotte and 12 receptions against Georgia Southern.

Jayden McGowan

Position: WR

Previous school: Vanderbilt

Year: Junior (2 years of eligibility)

McGowan was third on the team with 383 receiving yards and also returned 19 kickoffs for 461 yards. He finished fourth in the SEC with 24.3 yards per kick return. He finished the year with 987 all-purpose yards (82.3 yards per game).

Jaquez Moore

Position: RB

Previous school: Duke

Year: Senior (1 year of eligibility)

Moore had 1,121 yards in three seasons at Duke while avering 6.0 yards per carry. He also scored 11 touchdowns from 2022-23.

Position: QB

Previous school: Ohio

Year: Grad Transfer (1 year of eligibility)

Rourke has 34 career starts (21-13 record) with 7,651 yards (66.3%) with 50 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also has 828 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He was the first-team All-MAC in 2022 and was the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Steve Sings

Position: DE

Previous school: Auburn

Year: Grad Transfer (1 year of eligibility)

Sings was a two-year starter at Liberty — he had 48 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks — before transferring to Auburn. He only played 75 snaps last year with the Tigers, and only played in one game after Week 5.

Anterio Thompson

Position: DT

Previous school: Iowa

Year: Junior (2 years of eligibility)

Thompson signed with Iowa last season after spending one year at Iowa Western Community College where he earned first-team all-conference. He only played two defensive snaps for Iowa in 2023.

Treshaun Ward

Position: RB

Previous school: Kansas St.

Year: Grad Transfer (1 year of eligibility)

In Ward’s lone season with Kansas St., he had 643 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with five touchdowns and 11 receptions for 129 yards and two scores. He transferred to the school after four seasons with Florida State. He had 188 carries for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns with the program.

Ke’Shawn Williams

Position: WR

Previous school: Wake Forest

Year: Senior (1 year of eligibility)

Williams had 107 catches with 1,385 yards and five touchdowns in four seasons with Wake Forest. His most productive year came in 2022 when he had 39 catches for 553 yards (14.2 yards per catch). He was also one of the team’s primary kick returner from 2021-23.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: List of transfers who have received offers from Indiana's new staff