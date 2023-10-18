Indiana football seeks first Big Ten win vs. Rutgers: TV, radio, odds, storylines, weather

Indiana football seeks its first Big Ten victory of the season when Rutgers visits.

The Hoosiers (2-4, 0-3) are coming off a blowout loss to No. 2 Michigan in which, aside from a trick play that resulted in an early touchdown, nothing went their way. IU ranks near the bottom nationally in scoring (14 points per game, 129th), offensive (269 yards, 126th) and red zone scoring (on 63.6% of drives, 132nd).

The Scarlet Knights (5-2, 2-2) rallied to beat Michigan State with three touchdowns in a 5-minute span early in the fourth quarter. Rutgers depends on a rushing game and its top-20 defense, allowing 18.2 points and 305.8 yards per game.

Rutgers is 5-0 at home and 0-2 on the road (Michigan, Wisconsin). IU is 2-1 at home, losing to Ohio State in the opener and beating Indiana State and Akron.

Indiana football quarterback questions

Coach Tom Allen hasn't named a starting quarterback for this game. Tayven Jackson has been the starter but has been replaced by Brendan Sorsby in recent losses.

IU football vs. Rutgers start time

Noon ET Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is IU football vs. Rutgers on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana football leaders

Tayven Jackson (60.9% completions, 914 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs); Brendan Sorsby (51.7% completions, 294 yards, 2 TDs); Jaylin Lucas (218 rushing yards, 4.3 per carry, 2 TDs; 24 catches, 196 yards, 2 TD; 7 punt returns, 10 kickoff returns); Donaven McCulley (20 catches, 11.2 yards per, 1 TD); Aaron Casey (50 tackles, 8 for loss, 3 sacks); Andre Carter (22 tackles, 6 for loss, 2 sacks).

Rutgers football leaders

Gavin Wimsatt (50.9% completions, 1,095 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs); Kyle Monangai (635 rushing yards, 5.3 per carry, 7 TDs); Christian Dremel (21 catches, 13.3 yards per, 3 TDs); JaQuae Jackson (16 catches, 17.6 yards per); Tyreem Powell (50 tackles, 2 sacks).

Indiana football vs. Rutgers betting odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Rutgers by 4.5 points

Over/under: 40.5 total points

Moneyline: Rutgers -210, Indiana +170

Indiana football weather

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s are forecast Saturday for Bloomington.

Indiana football schedule

Rutgers football schedule

Date Opponent Time, TV/Result Sept. 3 vs. Northwestern W, 24-7 Sept. 9 vs. Temple W, 36-7 Sept. 16 vs. Virginia Tech W, 35-16 Sept. 23 at Michigan L, 31-7 Sept. 30 vs. Wagner W, 52-3 Oct. 7 at Wisconsin L, 24-13 Oct. 14 vs. Michigan State W, 27-24 Oct. 21 at Indiana Noon, BTN Nov. 4 vs. Ohio State TBA, TBA Nov. 11 at Iowa TBA, TBA Nov. 18 at Penn State TBA, TBA Nov. 25 vs. Maryland TBA, TBA

