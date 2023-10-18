Indiana football seeks first Big Ten win vs. Rutgers: TV, radio, odds, storylines, weather
Indiana football seeks its first Big Ten victory of the season when Rutgers visits.
The Hoosiers (2-4, 0-3) are coming off a blowout loss to No. 2 Michigan in which, aside from a trick play that resulted in an early touchdown, nothing went their way. IU ranks near the bottom nationally in scoring (14 points per game, 129th), offensive (269 yards, 126th) and red zone scoring (on 63.6% of drives, 132nd).
The Scarlet Knights (5-2, 2-2) rallied to beat Michigan State with three touchdowns in a 5-minute span early in the fourth quarter. Rutgers depends on a rushing game and its top-20 defense, allowing 18.2 points and 305.8 yards per game.
Rutgers is 5-0 at home and 0-2 on the road (Michigan, Wisconsin). IU is 2-1 at home, losing to Ohio State in the opener and beating Indiana State and Akron.
Indiana football quarterback questions
Coach Tom Allen hasn't named a starting quarterback for this game. Tayven Jackson has been the starter but has been replaced by Brendan Sorsby in recent losses.
IU football vs. Rutgers start time
Noon ET Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.
What channel is IU football vs. Rutgers on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana football leaders
Tayven Jackson (60.9% completions, 914 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs); Brendan Sorsby (51.7% completions, 294 yards, 2 TDs); Jaylin Lucas (218 rushing yards, 4.3 per carry, 2 TDs; 24 catches, 196 yards, 2 TD; 7 punt returns, 10 kickoff returns); Donaven McCulley (20 catches, 11.2 yards per, 1 TD); Aaron Casey (50 tackles, 8 for loss, 3 sacks); Andre Carter (22 tackles, 6 for loss, 2 sacks).
Rutgers football leaders
Gavin Wimsatt (50.9% completions, 1,095 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs); Kyle Monangai (635 rushing yards, 5.3 per carry, 7 TDs); Christian Dremel (21 catches, 13.3 yards per, 3 TDs); JaQuae Jackson (16 catches, 17.6 yards per); Tyreem Powell (50 tackles, 2 sacks).
Indiana football vs. Rutgers betting odds
Via BetMGM
Favorite: Rutgers by 4.5 points
Over/under: 40.5 total points
Moneyline: Rutgers -210, Indiana +170
Indiana football weather
Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s are forecast Saturday for Bloomington.
Indiana football schedule
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
vs. Ohio State
Sept. 8
vs. Indiana State
Sept. 16
vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium)
Sept. 23
vs. Akron
Sept. 30
at Maryland
Oct. 14
at Michigan
Oct. 21
vs. Rutgers
Noon, BTN
Oct. 28
at Penn State
TBA, TBA
Nov. 4
vs. Wisconsin
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
at Illinois
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Michigan State
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
at Purdue
TBA, TBA
Rutgers football schedule
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 3
vs. Northwestern
W, 24-7
Sept. 9
vs. Temple
W, 36-7
Sept. 16
vs. Virginia Tech
W, 35-16
Sept. 23
at Michigan
L, 31-7
Sept. 30
vs. Wagner
W, 52-3
Oct. 7
at Wisconsin
L, 24-13
Oct. 14
vs. Michigan State
Oct. 21
at Indiana
Noon, BTN
Nov. 4
vs. Ohio State
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
at Iowa
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
at Penn State
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Maryland
TBA, TBA
