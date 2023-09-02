Indiana football’s secrecy over Week 1 depth chart not outside the norm

BLOOMINGTON — Social media had some fun with Indiana football coach Tom Allen earlier this week not naming his starting kicker for the season-opener against Ohio State.

The Hoosiers had a competition throughout fall camp over who would handle field goal duties between Chris Freeman and true freshman Nicolas Radicic.

When he was asked who won the job, his response was similar to what he said about not publicly announcing a starting quarterback.

“Those guys know all that,” Allen said. “We're not going to post anything, but I feel good about that. I do feel like we have options, which is good.”

Fans found the cloak-and-dagger approach about the starting kicker situation amusing, but the secrecy isn’t unique.

More: Indiana football vs. Ohio State: Scouting report, prediction

Indiana joined the vast majority of the conference this season by not releasing a depth chart before the opener — a practice that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh ushered in — for the first time during Allen’s tenure.

The guarded approach even extends to the conference’s broadcast partners.

"I still have both kickers' spots open by the way,” longtime CBS play-by-play announcer Brad Nessler said, with a laugh. “I'm still waiting to see."

Nessler spoke to local reporters alongside color commentator Gary Danielson via Zoom on Wednesday to preview the game, the conference’s first in a 3:30 p.m. slot that for years was the SEC matchup of the week.

The Big Ten will have three games in the time slot this season before taking it over on a full-time basis in 2024.

Nessler and Danielson have pre-production meetings during the week with coaches and players of the teams they are covering, but neither expected to be handed a depth chart this week.

More: How Tom Allen’s megaphone became the soundtrack for Indiana football

“I wish they did, but they don't,” Nessler said. “Louisville this week, coach Brohm is not going to give out any kind of depth chart so Brent Key at Georgia Tech said I'm not putting out a depth chart either. That doesn't help us out a whole lot in the broadcast business, trust me.”

Broadcasters do get access to practice, but that doesn’t always fill in all the blanks.

"It's a cat and mouse game,” Nessler said.

Danielson finds the lengths coaches go to keep information from leaking out a bit amusing.

“I can remember doing a Florida game when (Tim) Tebow had a bad back,” Danielson said. “We heard he didn't practice. I asked Urban (Meyer) if Tim practiced on Wednesday. Urban said, ‘I don't know, I didn't notice.’ I was laughing, if you know Urban you know he knows where the water jugs are at practice and he's trying to tell us he didn't know if his Heisman quarterback practiced."

This will be the first time the pair has visited Bloomington for a game since Indiana played No. 2 Penn State on Nov. 5, 1994.

The Hoosiers will be a similar type of underdog on Saturday when they host OSU, but count Danielson among the college analysts intrigued by what kind of product Indiana will put on the field after signing 21 transfers.

"I think if you are an IU fan watching the game, I would want to come away from this game saying we are on the right track,” Danielson said. “...I think the 22 players that are playing in this game are probably a step above from last year."

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana's secrecy over Week 1 depth chart not outside the norm