Indiana Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know
Sept 3 Illinois
Sept 10 Idaho
Sept 17 WKU
Sept 24 at Cincinnati
Oct 1 at Nebraska
Oct 8 Michigan
Oct 15 Maryland
Oct 22 at Rutgers
Oct 29 OPEN DATE
Nov 5 Penn State
Nov 12 at Ohio State
Nov 19 at Michigan State
Nov 26 Purdue
Indiana Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Hoosiers miss from the Big Ten West Division?
It’s about as nice as could be asked for.
There’s no Northwestern from the West, but missing Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota is fantastic. There’s always the rivalry date against Purdue, and going to Nebraska won’t be easy, but kicking the season off at home against Illinois is solid.
Against the East, Michigan is coming to Bloomington, and the Penn State game is at home coming off a week off, but the date with The Nittany Lions is followed up by road games against Ohio State and Michigan State.
Indiana Football Schedule What To Know: No, the Hoosiers aren’t playing a Power Five team with the non-conference schedule, but …
In general, it’s not right to play a non-conference schedule without a game against another Power Five program, but in this case Indiana is given a pass.
No, home games against Idaho and WKU shouldn’t be taxing, but having to go to Cincinnati – even if this won’t be the Bearcat team of last year – makes up for it.
Indiana Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?
Considering how bad Indiana was last year, it can’t take anything for granted and can’t get too excited quite yet, but the schedule has enough winnable dates to get over 2021 and push for at least six wins.
Beat Illinois at home, and it should be a 3-0 start before everything starts to get tough. November is a bear, so most of the work has to be done before late October off week – beating Maryland and home and winning on the road at Rutgers could be a must.