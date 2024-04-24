Indiana football running back David Holloman entering the transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana football team won't have a single running back in 2024 who was on the roster last year after David Holloman announced he was entering the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Holloman, who had one carry for four yards in the team's spring game last week, made the announcement on social media.

"This was definitely an experience I would never forget," Holloman wrote. "It's been an honor over the last three years to pour my passion and heart into Indiana University."

"After much prayers and consideration with my family, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility with that being said I'm excited for what the future holds."

Holloman was a three-star signee in Indiana's 2021 signing class out of Avondale High School in Michigan. He was the No. 75 ranked running back recruit in the class (No. 991 overall) and had 19 scholarship offers including ones from Boston College, Maryland, Nebraska, Washington State and West Virginia.

While he spent three seasons with the Hoosiers, he only played 32 offensive snaps in 14 games. He had six carries for 18 yards in 2023.

Indiana's new coaching staff has expressed excitement over the backs they signed out of the transfer portal throughout spring practice including JMU transfers Kaelon Black and Ty Son Lawton along with Wake Forest transfer Justice Ellison.

Holloman is the 10th scholarship player (and second running back) to enter the transfer portal during the spring window.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana football RB David Holloman enters transfer portal