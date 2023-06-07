Indiana football recruiting: Carmel's versatile Christian Peterson joins Hoosiers' 2024 class

Westfield Maximus Nosler (83) runs out of room with the stop from Carmel Christian Peterson (3) and Carmel Kyle Fedorcha (26) during Carmel vs. Westfield IHSAA Football Class 6A, Sectional 4, Semi-final, Oct 28, 2022; Carmel, IN, at Carmel High School.

Christian Peterson projects as a cornerback in college. But Indiana coach Tom Allen told the Carmel High School senior-to-be that he likes his ability to shine in several areas.

“Free safety, returning kicks, playing boundary corner; he likes that my sophomore year at Pike High School I played some receiver and had the ball in my hands and then played defense when I went to Carmel,” Peterson said.

On Tuesday, four days after Peterson was offered a scholarship by Indiana, he committed to the Hoosiers.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Peterson was on Indiana’s campus Friday for the mega camp and was offered the same day, though he had been recruited heavily by the Hoosiers’ staff for the past two months. He had offers from most of the Mid-American Conference but said he was considering Miami of Ohio, Western Michigan and James Madison the most prior to the IU offer.

“I went to camp there (Friday) and they wanted to see in person, how I moved on the field,” he said. “I got a chance to see the campus and facility and things like that. I really like the coaching staff and then I got a chance to talk to coach Allen and he talked to me about where he sees me playing in the system. I believed coming out of camp I could get an offer if I performed well.”

Peterson said he was also receiving interest from Power Five programs such as Iowa, Purdue and Rutgers. He had 35 tackles and three interceptions as a junior at Carmel after transferring from Pike, where he caught 25 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore.

Peterson is the seventh commit in Indiana’s 2024 class and the third in-state recruit in 24 hours. The Hoosiers picked up a commitment Monday night from Danville offensive lineman Evan Lawrence, then added another Tuesday from Speedway’s Adedamola Ajani, a 6-4, 270-pound offensive lineman who had offers from Duke, Louisville, Marshall and West Virginia, among others.

Carmel will be a relatively young and inexperienced team going into next season but Peterson has big goals. He said he will likely play cornerback and get sprinkled into the offense and return game.

“I really want to improve on being a leader for my team,” he said. “I’d like to get five interceptions if I get tried very much and I’d like to win Mr. Football.”

