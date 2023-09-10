Indiana football quarterback competition: Who made the case for the starting job?

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football coach Tom Allen followed his “gut” in rotating quarterbacks Brendan Sorsby and Tayven Jackson to start out the 2023 season.

Now his gut is telling him it’s time to make a decision.

“You got to have a guy,” Allen said, after a 41-7 win over Indiana State. “You know, I really do believe that's important. So we will make that decision.”

They have competed for the job since Jackson transferred in from Tennessee at mid-year. The coaching staff split the first-team reps between them fairly evenly throughout the offseason and that resulted in a deadlocked competition.

Allen decided to break the tie by rotating over the last two weeks and giving each of them a start (Sorsby started against Ohio State and Jackson started versus Indiana State). He came out of Friday night’s game confident the staff has what it needs to name a full-time starter for this weekend’s game against Louisville.

“We said we were going to go back and evaluate both games and make a decision,” Allen said. “So we will have a starter for week three.”

It’s unclear if Allen will publicly reveal his decision when he speaks to reporters on Monday and he was careful not to tip his cap one way or the other after the game.

“I think they both can play,” Allen said. “There's no doubt. They both proved they can play. And you can see the talent, you can see the skill. They're both young. But they're young, talented players. And I think you can say that. And we saw through fall camp.”

That’s how he’s spoken about the quarterback competition going back to the start of fall camp. The only time Allen spoke about their individual traits was during his weekly radio show before the season opener when he praised Sorsby’s arm talent and Jackson’s “moxie.”

So who has the stronger case? Here’s a breakdown of their performance:

Indiana quarterback's by the numbers

Category Tayven Jackson Brendan Sorsby Drives 12 7 Snaps 76 62 Completions 19 17 Attempts 26 32 Completion % 73.1% 53.1% Yards 260 166 TDs 0 0 INTs 0 0 Rush Atts 9 12 Yards 20 26 TDs 1 0

The numbers are fairly one-sided in Jackson’s favor.

He did benefit from having a cleaner pocket to work in thanks in large part to Sorsby dropping back more against Ohio State.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sorsby was pressured on 17 dropbacks and his average time to throw was 2.39 seconds. Jackson was pressured on nine dropbacks and had an average time to throw of 2.63 seconds.

That probably contributed to Sorsby not completing a pass of 20-yards or more in the air (and only attempting two of them) while under center.

Jackson had a pair of explosive throws against Indiana State — a throw down the sideline to Omar Cooper and Cam Camper’s diving grab — for 46 yards. He had another long completion wiped out by an ineligible receiver down the field.

There is one area where Indiana is happy there’s no separation between the two and that’s turnovers, or lack thereof.

According to Pro Football Focus, neither had a single turnover worthy play over two starts. The analytics site defines the category as a throw with, “a high percentage chance to be intercepted or carry where the ball carrier doesn’t take care of the ball.”

Jackson vs. Sorsby: Team production

Tayven Jackson's drive chart

Jackson was set up for success by getting more opportunities against Indiana State, but he deserves credit for taking advantage of those reps.

Indiana scored on five of the seven possessions when he was at quarterback in the 41-7 win.

One of the coaching staff’s more interesting (or revealing) decisions came after Indiana opened the third quarter with a quick three-and-out. Jackson stayed in the game despite the growing playing disparity between the quarterbacks with the Hoosiers backed up at their own 7-yard line.

Jackson may have solidified his status as QB1 by orchestrating a 13-play, 93-yard touchdown drive (IU’s longest of the season) to put the game away. He was 4 of 5 on the drive for 53 yards and utilized the entire field with completions to four different targets.

He converted an early third down with a decisive decision on an out route outside the left hash mark to Donovan McCulley for a 13-yard gain.

Jackson showed his mobility on the next play on a read-option play that rolled him out of the pocket to his right. He dumped the ball off to Jaylin Lucas for a short gain with pressure in his face.

It wasn't flashy, but it was another example of Jackson showing how comfortable he is operating outside the pocket behind the line of scrimmage.

His best throw on the drive was a 25-yard completion — his longest of the game — to Omar Cooper after Indiana crossed into Indiana State territory. Indiana took a rare deep shot on first down and Jackson hit Cooper on a deep crossing route in stride before the safety was able to get over and help.

Brendan Sorsby's drive chart

Sorsby had some nice moments in the game as well.

He was effective running Indiana’s two-minute offense at the end of the first half even as Indiana State ramped up the pressure they were bringing. He had back-to-back first down completions to get the Hoosiers into field goal range and nearly threw a touchdown on a well-placed deep ball at the pylon that hit McCulley’s hands, but was broken up by a defender.

There were some missed opportunities when Sorsby was at quarterback that weren’t his fault as well.

Indiana running back Josh Henderson dropped a pass deep in ISU’s territory that would have gone for a big gain in the second quarter and Jaylin Lucas’ fumble came later on that drive and the turnover robbed Sorsby of a red zone opportunity.

When Sorsby got in the game in the fourth quarter, he was tasked with running out the clock surrounded by reserves.

Sorsby was able to show off what he can do running the ball during that stretch. The coaching staff says Sorsby has similar athleticism as Jackson, but that was the first time in a game where he showed off his mobility.

The option X-factor

One element of Indiana’s game plan that was missing in Week 2 was the triple option it tested out against Ohio State.

Those plays disappeared pretty quickly against OSU as well after the Buckeyes bottled most of those calls up behind the line of scrimmage.

Do the Hoosiers want to incorporate the option on a more permanent basis? The answer to that could tip the scales in the quarterback competition.

It's based on a limited sample size, but Jackson looked more comfortable running the option in the season-opener. He was more confident with his reads particularly when he needed to pull the ball and run it outside the pocket. Sorsby had no issues welcoming contact on inside runs, but froze up on a couple occasions on an option-pitch play on the edge.

Those small differences could prove to be the difference in a competition that had little separation before the Indiana State game.

