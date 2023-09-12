Indiana football’s QB competition ends with unique meeting: ‘Glad we did it that way’

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football players gathered at Memorial Stadium on Sunday for a normal work day coming off a 41-7 win over Indiana State.

They lifted weights, had a team meeting and wrapped up the morning with a walkthrough.

Indiana coach Tom Allen sought out quarterbacks Brendan Sorsby and Tayven Jackson as the team got ready to head back to the locker room.

It was time for a face-to-face meeting up in Allen’s office.

"We didn't know anything,” Jackson said.

RELATED: Tayven Jackson closed out Indiana’s quarterback competition in his comfort zone

Allen told reporters all week that the Indiana State game would provide some finality in the Hoosiers’ going quarterback competition that started back in January. He repeated that message after the game on Friday night.

“You got to have a guy,” Allen said. “You know, I really do believe that's important. So we will make that decision.”

Allen extended the competition to give both his young quarterbacks a chance to face live competition.

While Jackson had the better numbers — he threw for 260 passing yards (73.1% passing) and the offense scored points on six of the 12 possessions (five touchdowns) he was in the game for during that stretch — the coaching staff gathered on Saturday to review film of the last two weeks and make a final decision.

“The film was much more of a part of it than a gut feeling,” Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell said.

The quarterback competition ended with Allen, Bell, Jackson and Sorsby all in a room together.

“We've been this way since the beginning with these two, Allen said. “We first made the decision about playing each one of them, did it together, and made this decision with them and talked them through it together.”

That approach was a unique one, according to Allen.

He’s spoken about the friendship that has developed between Jackson and Sorsby at length during the offseason, and knew this news would be a pivotal moment in both of their young careers.

“I just wanted a crystal clear understanding they both got the exact same message,” Allen said. “...I know how important it is that these guys stay together and that they complement each other and they encourage each other and they challenge each other and hold each other accountable and they're going to be there for each other and we're going to need them both.”

More: How IU football coach Tom Allen shut the door on momentary defensive lapse in win over ISU

It was a moment of elation for Jackson, who landed back in his home state at the school where his older brother Trayce Jackson-Davis made his mark just across the street from Memorial Stadium at Assembly Hall.

"It was a dream come true,” Jackson said. “It's everything you want to hear from a coach. Coming here, it's been a struggle, it's been hard going through a quarterback battle, but that's life. It was a relief."

Jackson didn’t forget the other part of Allen’s message.

“He told us, he told us we have to stick together cause Week 5 someone can go down and that person has to be ready,” Jackson said.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana QB battle ends with unique meeting: ‘Glad we did it that way’