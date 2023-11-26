Indiana football players, including QB Brendan Sorsby, enter transfer portal

Indiana football players are planning to enter the transfer portal in the wake of a 3-9 season that resulted in Sunday's firing of coach Tom Allen.

Quarterback Brendan Sorsby is the highlight name announcing plans to do so, while linebacker Myles Jackson also announced a move.

The fall window for players to enter their name into the portal runs from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2, 2024.

Brendan Sorsby

The redshirt freshman led the Hoosiers offense the second half of the season, and finished the season with 57% completions, 1,587 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also had 4 rushing TDs

"First and foremost I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the sport that I love," Sorsby posted on X. I would also like to thank coach Allen, coach Bell, coach Carey, and the rest of the Indiana coaching staff for giving me a chance to play for the Hoosiers."

"I would also like to thank my teammates for pushing me to be my best every day in practice and believing in me. After careful conversations with my family and God, I would like to announce that I'm entering the transfer portal."

Myles Jackson

According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson played 334 defensive snaps in 2023. He had 26 tackles (18 solo) with two tackles for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble.

Jackson spent his first two years of college at UCLA, the school he signed with as a three-star defensive end out of Hoschton, GA in the 2020 class. The former Mill Creek High School defender had just shy of 40 scholarship offers.

He was one of 16 transfers Allen signed in 2022.

