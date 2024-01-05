Indiana football makes a splash with commitment from JMU transfer receiver Elijah Sarratt

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football capped off a wild Thursday night by landing a verbal commitment from former James Madison receiver Elijah Sarratt.

The Hoosiers landed four verbal commitments in the matter of hours.

Sarratt is the No. 124th ranked player in the 247 Sports transfer rankings. He's the second-highest player the Hoosiers have landed out of the portal behind Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke.

Elijah Sarratt put up impressive numbers in lone season at JMU

The 6-foot-2, 207-pounder was named first-team All-Sun Belt in 2023 after leading JMU with 82 catches and 1,191 yards. He was second on the team with eight receiving touchdowns.

Sarratt was one of the most-sure handed receivers in the country last year based on numbers from Pro Football Focus. He had a 82.8 catch percentage (82 of 99 targets and only two drops) and tied for sixth in the country with 15 contested catches. He also had 394 yards after contact and ranked fourth in the country with 60 first downs.

The decision to come to Bloomington reunites him with the coaching staff that guided him to that success. He closed out the year on a tear with 100 yards in JMU's final four games and five of its last six and at least six receptions in the final seven games.

Cignetti and company previously landed Sarratt as a transfer after he spent a one season at Saint Francis where he had 42 catches for 700 yards and set a single-season program record with 13 touchdowns as a true freshman.

Indiana football's new look receiving corps could be a strength

He will make a formidable pairing with Donaven McCulley, who withdrew his name from the transfer portal, and E.J. Williams. Indiana's new staff previously signed three other transfers (Myles Price, Miles Cross, Ke-Shawn Williams) and one high school signee (Charlie Becker).

McCulley led Indiana last season in all major receiving categories with 48 catches, 644 yards and six touchdowns. He became the focal point of the offense down the stretch and dominated opposing defensive backs with his size.

Once Williams returned to the lineup from a dislocated thumb he suffered in Week 2, he was productive as well. He had four or more catches in the final four games of the season with 247 yards.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana lands commitment from James Madison receiver Elijah Sarratt