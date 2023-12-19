Indiana football loads up at wide receiver with three experienced transfers

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football has its best day yet in the portal under new coach Curt Cignetti on Monday.

The Hoosiers landed three experienced wide receiver transfers out of FBS programs in the matter of hours.

This comes on the heels of Cignetti re-recruiting leading receiver Donaven McCulley to withdraw his name from the transfer portal.

Indiana's new-look receiving corps will feature Texas Tech transfer Myles Price, Ohio transfer Miles Cross and Wake Forest transfer Ke-Shawn Williams. They all have more than 30 games of experience with 1,300-plus receiving yards.

Price was the most productive of the three with 1,746 career yards — he had at least 300 receiving yards from 2020-23 — with 10 touchdowns. Much of his production came in the slot and he had 273 yards after contract last season.

He also returned punt for the Red Raiders.

Price was a three-star prospect coming out of The Colony High School with an impressive list of offers including ones from Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Utah, Kansas State and TCU.

Cross reunites with his Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who verbally committed to IU last week. He was the team's second-leading receiver in 2023 with 47 catches and 617 yards with five touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Focus, he had 12 contested catches last year.

Williams, who leads the group with 46 games played, is another slot receiver with experience on special teams. He got work as Wake Forest's kick returner in each of his four seasons with the program. His best season came in 2022 when he had 39 catches for 553 yards along with 13 returns for 235 yards.

The commitments will give Indiana 11 scholarship wide receivers going into next season as of right now. The top returners alongside McCulley are former Clemson transfer E.J. Williams and Omar Cooper Jr. The number also includes three-star verbal commit Charlie Becker.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana football gets verbal commitments from three experienced WRs